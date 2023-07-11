The Average Stock Is Making A Comeback
Summary
- The most important aspect of my outlook for the second half of this year was that we would see an improvement in breadth.
- The index gains for the first half of this year were dominated by the "magnificent seven."
- The improvement I was looking for is clearly underway, as the average stock is starting to make a comeback.
Yesterday was a stark example of the improvement in breadth that I outlined we should start seeing during the second half of this year. The major market averages were higher across the board, but underneath there was a significant rotation out of the market leaders, otherwise known as the “magnificent seven,” and into most of the remaining 493 constituents of the S&P 500. More importantly, the domestically-focused Russell 2000 small-cap index led the way with a gain of 1.6%.
Not even hawkish rhetoric from several Fed officials during yesterday’s trading session was enough to suppress the broad rally. Perhaps that was because consumer inflation expectations fell for a third month in a row to a two-year low in one of the Fed’s own surveys. For a Fed that says it is “data dependent,” the whole point of rhetoric is to manage inflation expectations. Those expectations seem to be firmly entrenched into disinflation, as seen in the chart below. What surprised me is that consumers expect to see rents climb 9.3% in the year ahead, which is incorporated into these expectations, when the reality is that rent increases should be negligible in the coming year. That should be an important catalyst in lowering inflation expectations further in coming months.
There has been a great deal of criticism about the structure of this year’s market performance. Some have gone as far to say that it really isn’t a bull market, because the seven largest companies within the S&P 500 account for 99% of the index returns this year. In other words, the remaining 493 have netted a whopping zero. I can’t argue with the statistics below for what are now called the “magnificent seven,” but I can argue that this development is bullish for the second half of the year.
Note the heat map below for the S&P 500’s performance yesterday. While the valuation for the overall index may be excessive, investors are starting to recognize the value proposition that individual companies within the index present. Granted, we had some help from the company that oversees the Nasdaq 100 index. Nasdaq Inc. announced that the weightings of these seven technology-related giants have become too large. As a result, the company that oversees the index will rebalance them on July 24, which means there will be significant selling in each to rebalance the index. Investors clearly did some selling in these shares in advance of that rebalance.
Yet the rotation that I have suggested would occur was well underway before yesterday, and it should continue as the rally broadens during the third quarter. If we go back to the beginning of June, you can see in the chart below that the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) and Russell 2000 (IWM) are both up in excess of 7% compared to the market-cap weighted S&P 500 (SPY) rising 4.6%.
This tells me that the bull market should continue into the second half of this year, as breadth improves on the tailcoats of the disinflationary trend that started last summer. Bears beware!
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
