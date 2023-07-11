Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AZZ Inc. Q1 FY2024 Earnings: Missed Expectations And Growth Prospects

Jul. 11, 2023 9:48 AM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)
Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
256 Followers

Summary

  • AZZ Inc. reported a 16.2% sequential increase in sales to $391 million in Q1 of FY 2024, with its Metal Coatings division generating a record $169 million in sales.
  • Despite supply chain disruptions and a drop in demand in some markets, AZZ maintained profitability with adjusted earnings per share of $1.14 and EBITDA of $85.4 million.
  • The company faces challenges including rising labor and commodity costs, slow EPS growth, increasing interest expenses, high debt levels, and risks associated with new project investments.

Powder coating of metal parts in factory

AlexanderLipko/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In my analysis, I delve into the performance and growth potential of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), a global leader in hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. Despite some impressive growth in its key divisions, AZZ

This article was written by

Grassroots Trading profile picture
Grassroots Trading
256 Followers
Grassroots Trading’s mission is to build robust portfolios and unique trading opportunities by relying on more than 20-years of experience working in the financial industry. Grassroots’ aim is also to provide investors with diverse trading scenarios across different investment vehicles. Our anecdotes focus primarily on discovering great investment stories that we intend to share with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.