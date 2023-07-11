Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'They Never Lose': J.P. Morgan Is Victorious In The 2023 Bank Crisis

Logan Kane
Summary

  • Q2 earnings season begins this week with reports from large banks like Citi, Wells Fargo, and J.P. Morgan Chase.
  • This is the first full quarter of results since a series of high-profile US bank failures in the spring.
  • Q2 earnings are likely to show that J.P. Morgan benefitted by picking up low-cost deposits fleeing regional banks, and from acquiring the remnants of First Republic in May.
  • A look into the preferred vs. common shares of J.P. Morgan.

JP Morgan in Hong Kong

winhorse

Q2 earnings season kicks off this week with reports from megabanks like Citi (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). After the high-profile failures of banks like Silicon Valley Bank (

This article was written by

Logan Kane
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM, BAC, TFC, MS.PA, GS.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Shamanski
Shamanski
Today, 10:57 AM
Premium
Comments (4.21K)
JPM's PE isn't that high, especially compared to its historical PE.
I would rather put money into the best bank, with a PE of ~9-10, then settle for a lesser quality bank with a PE of 8-9.
g
glinsight
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (2.7K)
Thanks for this analysis. I had been staying away from banks, but recently started positions in JPM and BAC.
Scobie profile picture
Scobie
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (189)
Never say never.
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
Today, 10:29 AM
Analyst
Comments (2.9K)
@Scobie true, I put it in quotes in the title. I think Q2 earnings are very likely to show they're winning though.
M
Money 29
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (5.39K)
Outstanding management best of breed JPM, with a low valuation. Good stock for a long term portfolio.
