Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Seneca Foods: In Deep Value Territory

Jul. 11, 2023 10:29 AM ETSeneca Foods Corporation (SENEA), SENEB
Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
336 Followers

Summary

  • Seneca Foods' stock has declined 40%+ ytd, and is trading at a cheap multiple and at a significant discount to its NCAVPS.
  • This opportunity exists because Seneca was recently removed from the Russell 2000 index which caused forced selling.
  • Despite the stock's decline, Seneca's financial results have remained solid, with revenue and adjusted earnings continuing to grow.
  • I see Seneca trading at $61 per share by the end of 2023 as the earnings multiple expands.
  • There are economic risks that could cause a decline in earnings, but Seneca's liquidation value provides a solid margin of safety.

Basic packaged and fresh foods against red background

RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) is not a high quality business nor is it necessarily an exciting business. As such the stock has not provided great returns over time as it’s up about 200% since the turn

This article was written by

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
336 Followers
Public equity analyst. Most of my PA is invested in small cap and micro cap stocks, but I write about businesses of all sizes. Follow me on Twitter for more frequent thought on businesses, the economy or anything else I find interesting @HorizonCapital1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.