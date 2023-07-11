Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Relative Affordability Of New Homes Worsens Slightly

Jul. 11, 2023 9:45 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.56K Followers

Summary

  • The relative affordability of the median new home sold in the U.S. was little changed in May 2023.
  • The net effect of these changes was to increase the amount that a fully-financed mortgage payment for the median new home sold in the U.S. costs.
  • In May 2023, the initial estimate of that figure rose to 40.5% of the median American household's monthly income.

Rows of very similar homes in outer suburban Sydney, Australia

Harlz/iStock via Getty Images

The relative affordability of the median new home sold in the U.S. was little changed in May 2023.

That's not entirely true. It worsened slightly because of a combination of factors.

Mortgage rates ticked up by

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.56K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

taskassistant profile picture
taskassistant
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (4.06K)
There are lots of affordable homes around the country. The lower classes are buying up homes because the millennial's are so stuck up that they would rather rent in a prestigious part of town than buy what they can afford. They also lament how unfair and they should get more cheaply......
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.