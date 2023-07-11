Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UnitedHealth Group Q2 Earnings Preview: What To Watch For

Jul. 11, 2023 10:58 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
849 Followers

Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group is set to report Q2 results amid a challenging year for managed care companies due to Medicaid redeterminations, PBM scrutiny, higher utilization trends, and shifting market preferences.
  • The company's CFO, John Rex, previously warned of increased utilization rates leading to higher medical costs in upcoming quarters; the Q2 report will reveal if this trend has materialized.
  • Other key factors to watch in the report include the impact of post-Covid coverage losses, the effect of an updated risk adjustment model, and the performance of UnitedHealth's Optum businesses.
United Health Care Corporate Headquarters Campus

Wolterk

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is set to report second-quarter results, a month after CFO John Rex's remarks sent the industry into a spiral. So far, 2023 has been a terrible year for managed care companies, triggered by Medicaid redeterminations, PBM scrutiny, higher utilization trends, and shifting market

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
849 Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.