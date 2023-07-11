Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stock Risk - Does It Decline Over Time?

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Does stock risk decline the longer the holding period is?
  • One of the greatest cons ever perpetrated on the average investor by Wall Street is the “you can’t beat the index game.”.
  • Rolling the investment dice while saving money by skimping on insurance may give us a shot at amassing more wealth, but with that chance of greater success comes a risk of devastating failure.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Does stock risk decline the longer the holding period is? It’s a great question and something I received a comment about.

Blaise Pascal, a brilliant 17th-century mathematician, famously argued that if God exists, belief would lead to infinite joy in heaven, while

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.16K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

a
ababich2
Today, 12:11 PM
Premium
Comments (134)
Sequoia funds shown in your comparative graph has underperformed voo significantly in the last ten years??? I did not check the other funds against voo. If I am correct it undermines your theory that managed funds outperform.
hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (4.49K)
Interesting and enjoyable. As to falling risk in the long run I can't help but think of Baldwin Locomotive, Rath Packing Co, most of the hamburger chains, and the list goes on. Half of all firms are under-performing their industries in industries under-performing the economy. The environment changes, management changes, things happen. You are right about the idea that everyone should shoot for some index as a goal. Under most forms of modern portfolio theory, risk and return are solidly joined. You can pick some level of either of these two as a goal but the market will always chose the level of the one you didn't choose. People can pick any goal for return and the market (aka efficient frontier) will tell you what level of risk you must accept as a result of your choice of a return goal. Or, as I prefer, you can determine your comfort zone for risk and the market will tell you the maximum return you are likely to get at your chosen risk level. For the first 20-25 years of portfolio building I focused entirely on buying US Treasury bonds, discounted below par, using roughly a 60% margin of borrowed money. I never lost as much as a dollar doing this, built a nice base through the dot.com bubble. Then I switched to adding blue chip stocks and long duration muni bonds, controlled my risk and moved to the lower third of the EF, where I have stayed since 2000. I don't beat anything anyone cares about (except the occasional devil) but my income has grown every year in the last 15 (up 9%+ YoY this year).

Thanks again for your usual thoughtful analysis.
G
Google is Golden
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (1.54K)
Solid!
e
eaiken
Today, 11:26 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (94)
Thank you for publishing this essay. You've provided a fundamentally important perspective.
ConanGib profile picture
ConanGib
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (250)
WOW, but aren't we in a mess right now? With the FANG [A&T] butchering the market, the rest are lagging. Downturn... what happened--believers are starting to creep out the door. The faithful are beginning to question our past logic. We need a revival--not possible long-term effects.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.