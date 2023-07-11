Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Olympic Steel: A Hold Until Prices Stabilize

Jul. 11, 2023 11:10 AM ETOlympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
354 Followers

Summary

  • Olympic Steel Inc, a company that processes and distributes metal products, is in a strong financial position with $350 million available for further growth opportunities.
  • ZEUS has diversified its revenue streams, with carbon-flat products accounting for 53% of revenues, and is focused on further diversification through M&A.
  • Despite a decline in revenues and EPS, the company's future looks promising, with the global steel market expected to grow by 3.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2027.

Roll of galvanized steel sheet at metalworking factory

Vladimir Zapletin

Investment Summary

Investing in the steel industry might not seem as exciting to most investors as EV or AI companies, but there is plenty of value to be had in the sector. Olympic Steel Inc (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
354 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.