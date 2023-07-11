Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alto Ingredients: Poised To Grow In Stature, But Better To Wait For A Pullback

Summary

  • Alto Ingredients is poised to see a surge in its short-term and medium-term EBITDA profile.
  • The company is deepening its presence in high-margin products such as grain-neutral spirits, corn oil, and high-quality protein, and enhancing its manufacturing efficiency and fuel sourcing, which could result in a 4x EBITDA growth over the next three years.
  • The stock could benefit from further rotation momentum within the micro-cap space but we are not enthused by the risk-reward on the standalone chart.

Corn oil

Everyday better to do everything you love/iStock via Getty Images

Company Snapshot

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a micro-cap stock, has built a name for itself in the American specialty alcohol market, and is currently believed to be the market leader

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2.56K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

c
chaeflin
Today, 12:21 PM
Premium
Comments (388)
ALTO is certainly overbought. But relative to its historic valuations it is still trading as much as 50% below valuations when corn prices were more stable. You have done a great job of providing the underlying fundamentals for owning the stock. However overbought stocks can remain overbought for months while they trend higher. ALTO continues to make higher highs almost daily after beginning this rally around $1.30. With $18 a share in revenue and improving margins, my belief the stock really is not reasonably valued until it is around $6.
