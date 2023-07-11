Michael Vi

Investment thesis

My first bearish call on the Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock aged well since the stock price decreased notably, especially if compared to the broad market's growth.

Seeking Alpha

After the recent selloff, the stock looks fairly valued, according to my valuation update. On the other hand, YoY revenue growth decelerated again in the latest reportable quarter. A substantial operating loss in the quarter also increases uncertainty about the timing of Okta's breakeven. Therefore, I still do not think the stock is a "Buy". But, due to the valuation attractiveness, I upgrade my rating to "Hold".

Recent developments

The company announced earnings for its latest reportable quarter on May 31, delivering above-the-consensus results. Revenue grew almost 25% YoY which is stellar. But let me add a little bit of context now. If we look at several recent quarters, we can see that the revenue growth is decelerating rapidly. You can also notice, that the YoY revenue growth pace deteriorated in each of the last five quarters.

Seeking Alpha

Profitability metrics improved significantly YoY, but it is also worth mentioning that they are still lower than two years ago. In contrast, Q1 FY2024 revenue was more than twice higher than in Q1 of FY 2022. That said, the company did not enjoy the "economies of scale" effect even after the topline doubling. That is mainly due to a substantial 70% portion of revenue allocated to SG&A spending. Expenses on R&D were more than two times lower than SG&A in Q1 of FY 2024.

Seeking Alpha

In spite of the challenges related to the P&L, the financial position still looks solid with a net cash position and low leverage. The company's liquidity also looks healthy. I think that the company's balance sheet is strong enough to sustain several more quarters of negative operating margin.

Seeking Alpha

For the upcoming quarter, the revenue YoY growth is expected to decelerate again. Quarterly revenue for Q2 of FY 2024 is projected at about $534, which is 18% higher than the comparison. The quarterly adjusted EPS is expected at $0.21 meaning profitability will be about flat sequentially and that is the reason I do not expect significant expansion of the operating margin. I think that the decelerating revenue growth together with weak profitability metrics improvement were primary reasons why some large investment banks downgraded OKTA.

Overall, the revenue growth is still at solid double digits but it is apparent that the momentum is weakening. Moreover, the operating margin dynamics do not give me much optimism.

Valuation update

The stock significantly underperforms the broad market year-to-date with a less than one percent price appreciation. Seeking Alpha Quant assigned the stock a "C-" rating, meaning little upside potential. Indeed, valuation multiples look elevated if compared to the sector median. On the other hand, current multiples are much lower than the 5-year averages.

Seeking Alpha

To get more evidence for the valuation analysis, I also want to update my discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation. I use the same conservative 10% WACC as I did initially. Earnings consensus estimates were updated slightly, so I incorporated new data into my DCF. I also update my expectations for the FCF margin. The TTM metric is negative at -5%, so I expect a zero FCF margin in the current fiscal year. Consensus estimates expect a significant EPS improvement in FY 2025, so I will implement a 4% FCF margin for the upcoming fiscal year. As the business will scale up, I expect the FCF margin to expand by 75 basis points annually.

Author's calculation

The above spreadsheet shows that the stock is now very close to the fair value estimation. But I want to emphasize that consensus estimates forecast an aggressive revenue growth profile with a 17% CAGR over the next decade. But, compounding at 17% over the next ten years looks very challenging. Therefore, I want to simulate a second scenario with a modest revenue growth trajectory. Below you can see that revenue growth matters a lot. When I implement a 15% revenue growth, which is still very aggressive considering the length of the horizon, the fair value of Okta goes below $10 billion, indicating about 20% overvaluation. Other assumptions were unchanged for scenario number two.

Author's calculations

To sum up, now the stock looks fairly valued, but the level of uncertainty is high. I do not claim that a 17% revenue CAGR is not possible, but it is a very challenging task, which is why I believe that earnings consensus estimates are too optimistic.

Risks update

Apart from a very high level of uncertainty regarding the pace of future revenue growth, I want to outline a few other significant risks.

The company is still far from generating operating profits, and the current level of operating margin did not improve much compared to two years ago. To me, the fact that the operating margin did not improve even after quarterly sales almost doubled over the past two years is a red flag. No substantial improvement in profitability metrics after a 100% revenue growth means minimal certainty regarding the timing of achieving a break even. It also might indicate that the business model needs significant improvement to deliver more shareholder value.

The longer the company will be generating operating losses, the less room for fueling high-quality growth it will have. The company is in a very tough technology business where business needs to constantly innovate to remain competitive. Otherwise, the life cycle of a business will be much shorter. Okta reinvests in R&D twice as less as the SG&A spending. In my opinion, it is also a long-term risk for investors. Lack of investments in innovation increases the chances of failing to adapt to the ever-evolving technological landscape.

Bottom line

I still cannot say that OKTA stock is a Buy because of high uncertainty regarding the company's revenue growth. Consensus estimates project that the topline will compound at 17% yearly, which is a massive growth rate considering the horizon. In light of the rapid revenue growth deceleration in recent quarters, long-term consensus estimates look very hard to deliver. On the other hand, valuation improved after a recent selloff, so I upgraded the stock's rating to "Hold".