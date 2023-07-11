Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jumping Back Into Entravision

Summary

  • I have decided to invest in Entravision Communications Corporation, despite previously advising against it, due to its low valuation and strong financial performance.
  • Recent financial results show revenue and net income up by 21.2% and 8% respectively, with a 67% increase in the dividend. However, the interest expense has also grown.
  • I view recent insider activity, with CFO Christopher Young investing $43,000 in the company in May, as a positive sign for potential investors.
It’s been just shy of four months since I put out my latest article on Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) in an article whose title left little to the imagination: “Still Avoiding Entravision.” Since then, the shares have returned a negative 24.25% return, against

I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Although I don't currently own EVC, by the time you read this, I'll have 1,000 shares. I'll add to the position as needed if the stock becomes an even more compelling buy by falling in price.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

