Wall Street Lunch: Trading The Nasdaq-100 Rebalance

The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) is conducting a special rebalancing this month after the megacap rally this year has made the go-to growth index even more top-heavy.

Unlike a reconstitution, where stocks are removed or added, a rebalancing changes the weights of an index and their stock component percentages.

The Nasdaq has only conducted one of these special rebalances twice in the past - in December 1998 and May 2011. It’s triggered if the aggregate total of all stocks with individual weights above 4.5% in the index tops 48%.

The 2023 rebalance was driven by Tesla’s (TSLA) week-ago rally, which pushed those to constituents – Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN) – above 48% to 55%.

Their collective weight will be cut to 40%.

The rebalancing names will be announced on July 14, with the rebalancing itself happening on July 21 ahead of trading Monday, July 24.

Ahead of that, Wells Fargo says that there will be opportunities for short-term traders as certain stocks are upsized or downsized.

Analyst Chris Harvey notes that in 2011, in the 10 days ahead of the effective rebalance date “the ten most up-sized stocks returned an average +3.9%, while the ten most downsized names averaged +0.2%” compared with the total index return of 2%.

The most downsized stocks will be the megacaps mentioned above.

But what about the stocks getting a weighting boost? Among them are Starbucks (SBUX), Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Analog Devices (ADI), Harvey says.

Now, here’s a look at how trading is shaping up. Thee stock market is pretty quiet, with little data to move stocks ahead of Wednesday’s big CPI report.

The Dow (DJI) and S&P (SP500) are up slightly, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is little changed.

Rates are also hesitant. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) continues to hover around 4%.

Oil (CL1:COM) is up more than 1%, while gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and bitcoin (BTC-USD) are also in the green.

Among stocks to watch, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin upgraded JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to Buy from Hold on the strength of its balance sheet, liquidity position and earnings generation potential. He also cut Truist Financial (TFC), Zions Bancorporation (ZION), and Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Hold from Buy on downward net interest income revisions.

JPMorgan raised estimates on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) as it took a positive view of the casino operator's prospects for the second half of the year. Analyst Joseph Greff raised Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) property-level EBITDA estimates based on recent gross gaming revenue tracking. He kept the Las Vegas projections unchanged.

Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth cut JetBlue (JBLU) to Underweight from In-Line. He says that while there will be twists and turns along the way, the Spirit Airlines (SAVE) acquisition ultimately gets done, but JetBlue’s balance sheet is on a journey from "average to worst."

In other news of note, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau continues its crackdown on banks overcharging consumers. It ordered Bank of America (BAC) to pay more than $100 million to customers for allegedly charging "junk fees, withholding credit card rewards, and opening fake accounts."

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also alleged that the bank's "double-dipping" on fees was illegal. The bank will pay a total of $90 million in penalties to the CFPB and $60 million in penalties to the OCC.

CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said "Bank of America wrongfully withheld credit card rewards, double-dipped on fees, and opened accounts without consent."

Microsoft (MSFT) has announced fresh layoffs impacting employees in customer service, support and sales, according to published reports.

While the total number of employees impacted was not disclosed, 276 workers at Microsoft offices in Redmond and Bellevue in Washington were laid off, according to the state's Employment Security Department. The latest job cuts are in addition to the 10,0000 layoffs announced in January, which represented less than 5% of the company's total workforce.

And Toyota (TM) plans to focus on selling hydrogen-powered trucks and cars in Europe and China.

The company aims to sell 200,000 such vehicles by 2030 in a shift from passenger cars and the North American market, Reuters reported. Toyota Motor North America reported March 2023 U.S. sales of 176,456 vehicles, down 9.1% on a volume and daily selling rate basis compare to a year ago.

Toyota set up a hydrogen-focused unit earlier this month to expand the application of its fuel cell technology.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

The 10-year Treasury (US10Y) recently topped 4%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) rose above 5% recently. Both topped moved above levels not seen since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

With rates back in that range, Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid asks if the regional bank collapse actually delayed a recession.

"It does make you wonder where we would be if SVB (OTCPK:SIVBQ) hadn’t happened," Reid says. "Our view before SVB was that we were waiting for the lag of monetary policy to bite and that something would happen to trigger a US recession by the end of the year."

"However, as a thought experiment it's possible that SVB and the other regional bank problems have actually helped delay further pain and the recession as it caused a major rally in rates and rate expectations whilst simultaneously seeing the Fed add various liquidity schemes to help prevent a wider problem."

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has four themes that investors should watch out for this earnings season – and of course one is AI.

Strategist David Kostin points out that S&P 500 (SP500) revenues are expected to post no growth year-over-year for the first time in 10 quarter.

The four themes are:

AI – Kostin says “guidance and commentary from managements will help investors identify the enablers, hyperscalers and long-term beneficiaries of AI.”

Margins – Goldman will “monitor companies’ ability to push sales to drive profits."

Credit - “Many regional banks, such as M&T (MTB) and Fifth Third (FITB), have already lowered guidance but our analysts see the risk of further guidance cuts,” Kostin says.

The Consumer – Watch to gauge spending. Goldman’s Consumer Staples analysts see an end to the food industry’s exceptional growth, while EPS estimates for Consumer Discretionary have risen.