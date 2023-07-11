Aja Koska

Recommendation

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy for TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) as I was heartened to see a healthy pace of client expansion in 4Q22 with 10 new logos, bringing total adds to 41 in FY22 compared to 20 new logos in FY21. In the meantime, as of 4Q22, 84 clients had launched campaigns, a significant increase from the 52 launched clients as of 4Q21. As a result of TDCX's continued exposure to rapidly expanding new-economy customers.

I am reiterating my buy rating for TDCX as I expect earnings growth to accelerate in the coming quarters and the business to ride the economy recovery wave in the coming years.

Business overview

TDCX offers a variety of digital services for improving customer satisfaction, such as content moderation, sales and digital marketing, and omnichannel CX solutions. TDCX also provides individualized digital customer experience solutions for managing intricate customer interactions.

Industry landscape

According to Mordor Intelligence, the IT Outsourcing Market is expected to reach a total size of $585 billion in 2023 and $700 billion in 2028, which represents a CAGR of ~3.7%. The competitors in the industry are TaskUs, Conduent, TTEC Holdings, CSG Systems International, and IBEX.

I believe the industry will continue to grow as digitalization becomes a key strategic initiative of many organizations around the world. As a result of digital transformation, businesses now rest heavily on the viability of innovative IT applications and enhancements. Most businesses now rely heavily on information technology as a key source of competitive advantage. The challenge is finding and keeping the skilled workers needed to oversee the digitalization transition and its ongoing upkeep. With the advent of cloud computing and its myriad of service options, outsourcing IT is now much more than just a means of cutting costs. Therefore, I anticipate this secular tailwind to continue supporting the industry.

Comments

TDCX maintained its FY23 revenue guidance of 3-8% on constant FX, despite the positive top-line performance in the quarter. Given the current macro situation, which reduces demand visibility, I am in favor of this guidance as it establishes the expectations rate. Also, management restated their margin guidance, saying that adjusted EBITDA would be between 25% and 29%, and that they expected to see a sequential recovery in margins by year's end.

Since the lackluster 1Q23 EBITDA performance was attributable to front-loading of expenses like hiring extra help in advance to accommodate the high demand for summer travel, I expect EBITDA to increase as well. TDCX has launched new sites, which has resulted in an increase in general overhead costs. Which, naturally, would incur higher rental expenses, telecoms, and other related fixed cost. The lack of government subsidies also hurt EBITDA performance. In sum, I would conclude that the decline in EBITDA was not fundamental in nature.

Given TDCX's high exposure to fast-growing new-economy customers, I remain bullish on the company because I believe it will allow TDCX to continue growing at a faster rate than its peers. Most importantly, TDCX serves a lucrative market and provides multilingual support via a proven offshore business model. In FY24, I expect the company's momentum to pick up even more, and its expansion into new geographies should help it break into the Asian market more effectively, resulting in increased revenue and profit margins (costs are already front-loaded).

Financials

Given TDCX exposure to the faster growing Asia market, which has higher growth, I expect it to continue growing at rates faster than the industry in general. In addition, given that TDCX only has ~$490 million revenue, it is still a fraction of the entire market, suggesting a long runway of growth available in the future.

TDCX net margin has deteriorated from the ~20% levels to current 17%, which I believe is due to the constant reinvestments in the business (hiring, opening new site, etc). However, as growth met a major slowdown in the last 2 years due to covid and the recent market turmoil, margin failed to expand, but instead contracted. I expect margins to improve back to historical levels (~20%) overtime as the revenue base increase with the recovery of the economy.

TDCX has a strong balance sheet with net cash position which reduces the risk of increasing interest rates impacting its ability to stay afloat or reinvest into the business.

Valuation

Based on my view on the business, TDCX should be able to grow EPS at 15% for the foreseeable future as topline remains strong from the secular tailwind, economy recovery, and margin expansion from the higher fixed cost today. Post the growth period, EPS growth should start to taper down to inflation like levels of the long-time as the market becomes saturated. Based on these assumptions, I reached a target price of $11.69, which is 54% higher than the current share price. TDCX used to trade at this level just few months ago, so I don’t think it is out of range.

From a relative valuation perspective, TDCX is trading at a premium to peers which is fair given its higher growth profile and exposure to the Asian market.

Risk

TDCX invests heavily in perks for its workers. Wage increases could harm TDCX's profit margin as the industry expands rapidly and competition for talent heats up.

Conclusion

I reiterate a buy rating for TDCX based on strong execution and the prospect for earnings growth in the second half of 2023. The IT Outsourcing Market is expected to grow, driven by digitalization initiatives and the need for skilled workers. TDCX's financials are solid, with a strong balance sheet and potential for margin improvement. Based on my valuation, I believe the stock has significant upside potential. However, risks include potential impact on profit margins from wage increases. Overall, I remain bullish on TDCX's growth trajectory and its position in the lucrative market, particularly in Asia.