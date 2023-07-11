Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 11, 2023 12:04 PM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.44K Followers

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bryan Ganz - Chief Executive Officer

David North - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

Jim McIlree - Dawson James

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Byrna's Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I'll be your operator for today's call.

Joining us for today's presentation are the company's CEO, Bryan Ganz, and CFO, David North. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for questions.

Earlier today, Byrna released results for its fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2023. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before turning the call over to Bryan Ganz, Byrna Technologies' Chief Executive Officer, I'll read the Safe Harbor statement. Some discussions held today include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the statements made today. Please refer to Byrna's most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings for a more complete description of risk factors that could affect these projections and assumptions. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

As this call will include references to non-GAAP results, please see the press release in the Investors section our website, ir.byrna.com, for further information regarding forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP results to GAAP results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Byrna's CEO, Bryan Ganz. Sir, please proceed.

Bryan Ganz

Thank you, Kevin, and thank you everyone for joining us today.

As Kevin mentioned, this morning we filed our 10-Q with the SEC and issued a press release providing our financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2023 along with key business accomplishments.

Today, I would like to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.