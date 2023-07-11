PM Images

So as you may know, we like to trade for short and medium-term gains to help generate cash flow to feed our longer-term portfolios. It is a playbook we have been running for years, allowing us to drastically outperform the market. One name that we have traded is E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO). Each time we have tried to come in around $5. Back in October 2022, we recommended that you buy, and left the details of the specific trades for our membership. That trade paid off, as it returned over 20% in a few weeks if you followed our buy call. We ran another trade again in January when the stock dipped back toward $5, and within 3 weeks shares surged back to $7, good for 20-30% gains. Then just two months ago in May we shared with you a sample trade we provide members of BAD BEAT Investing, and you were able to generate another 20% plus in gains. Please review that trade here.

With shares now handily above our exit point on the back of strong earnings, our suggested play is to now sell the entire initial investment you made, plus maybe 10-15% profit for yourself to buy something nice, and then let the rest run as a house position. This is a key approach that we teach. Let that position run forever now, on the house. You will capture all future growth, dividends, spinoffs, etc.

This is a play we have run time and again and it is a little-known approach to building generational wealth. Moreover, we love to find beaten-down names and profit from what we believe will more than likely be a reversal higher based on charting, and fundamental analysis. With that said, that is our short-term recommendation. However, for the purposes of Seeking Alpha's rating system, we think shares remain a long-term buy here at $6, but fully believe you will get an opportunity to come back in at a lower price from here. This stock ebbs and flows, making it great for trading.

ETWO stock is rising today following its just-reported fiscal Q1 earnings, and we think it sets up for another trade.

If this trade plays out like our prior two did, even if we only achieve the first buy target, and it shoots to the exit, should net another ~20% return. Here is the deal. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has continued to lose money this past year and growth has normalized, but the growth path and earnings trajectory is improving. The company is expanding operations and onboarding new customers. Further, the outlook was positive, driving share appreciation.

Top line actually stalled

The E2open Parent Holdings, Inc had long enjoyed solid revenue growth, but saw flat (as expected) revenues from last year.. However, the revenues were slightly below consensus estimates. ETWO has four components to its network, including Demand, Supply, Logistics, and Global Trade. Each of these operating categories sees to drive revenue from software subscriptions and/or tailored professional services. In fact, the business has moved from one-time sales to recurring revenues. While it has led to some declines in short-term growth, it sets the company up for more predictable income. In the just-reported total revenue was $160.1 million and missed consensus by $0.5 million.

Subscription revenue grew 4.2% from the year-ago comparable period to $134.9 million or 84.2% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 4.4% on a constant currency basis. Growing subscription revenue is key, as it is recurring revenue, not one-time revenue. However, the profit potential is in question, but adjusted margins expanded.

Earnings power and cash flow

We will reiterate that with cloud and software companies margins are critical. With revenue down a touch, we a dip in gross profit. In fact, gross profit was down 2.8% from the year-ago period to $79.4 million and was a sequential decline from $87 million in fiscal Q4. Adjusted gross profit was down 0.8% on a constant currency basis to $110.4 million.

How about margins? Well, they dipped as well. The company saw 49.6% gross margins compared to 50.9% last year, while adjusted gross margin was 69.0%, down from 69.4%. This was down 40 basis points from a year ago. So, the top line fell and margins narrowed on sales.

The earnings power overall was still solid however as down line expenses were reined in. Adjusted EBITDA was up 4.6% to $53.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up as well, hitting 33.6% versus 32.0% last year. However, the company bottom line was in line with consensus, and was for $0.05 per share adjusted. Despite weak sales and margins on those sales, earnings were positive, and look set to ramp. The balance sheet is healthy, too and cash flow was a big positive offsetting the negatives associated with sales.

Free cash flow was a solid $30.8 million in the quarter, on top of a very strong $25.8 million last quarter. The company also has a $119 million cash hoard and $13.8 million restricted cash, with minimal debt. That is a positive, as was the outlook.

Looking ahead

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. rose as guidance was firm. The subscription revenue continues to grow. The company is earnings positive. As we look ahead, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is forecasting subscription revenue in the range of $132 million to $135 million, reflecting a 1.4% organic growth rate at the mid-point. For the year it sees subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, reflecting a 3.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point. Margins for the year should track about 69% adjusted, while EBITDA should be above $220 million. That is why the Street is bidding shares up today.

However, while we like the long term for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., it is prudent to take profits as our trades outline. Since shares have spiked this much, if you got in at the low $4 range consider running a house position, as this is something our traders do often for long-term wealth creation.