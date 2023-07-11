E2open Parent Holdings: Turning Another Winning Trade Into A House Position
Summary
- We have now traded E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. successfully three times, each netting 20% gains.
- Our last trade was shared with you in May 2023, and like clockwork, two months later, we have been able to take profits.
- We still rate shares a long-term buy but recommend now running a house position on the name following Q1 earnings.
- Q1 earnings showed subscription revenue above the high end of guidance, but overall growth has normalized.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »
So as you may know, we like to trade for short and medium-term gains to help generate cash flow to feed our longer-term portfolios. It is a playbook we have been running for years, allowing us to drastically outperform the market. One name that we have traded is E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO). Each time we have tried to come in around $5. Back in October 2022, we recommended that you buy, and left the details of the specific trades for our membership. That trade paid off, as it returned over 20% in a few weeks if you followed our buy call. We ran another trade again in January when the stock dipped back toward $5, and within 3 weeks shares surged back to $7, good for 20-30% gains. Then just two months ago in May we shared with you a sample trade we provide members of BAD BEAT Investing, and you were able to generate another 20% plus in gains. Please review that trade here.
With shares now handily above our exit point on the back of strong earnings, our suggested play is to now sell the entire initial investment you made, plus maybe 10-15% profit for yourself to buy something nice, and then let the rest run as a house position. This is a key approach that we teach. Let that position run forever now, on the house. You will capture all future growth, dividends, spinoffs, etc.
This is a play we have run time and again and it is a little-known approach to building generational wealth. Moreover, we love to find beaten-down names and profit from what we believe will more than likely be a reversal higher based on charting, and fundamental analysis. With that said, that is our short-term recommendation. However, for the purposes of Seeking Alpha's rating system, we think shares remain a long-term buy here at $6, but fully believe you will get an opportunity to come back in at a lower price from here. This stock ebbs and flows, making it great for trading.
ETWO stock is rising today following its just-reported fiscal Q1 earnings, and we think it sets up for another trade.
If this trade plays out like our prior two did, even if we only achieve the first buy target, and it shoots to the exit, should net another ~20% return. Here is the deal. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has continued to lose money this past year and growth has normalized, but the growth path and earnings trajectory is improving. The company is expanding operations and onboarding new customers. Further, the outlook was positive, driving share appreciation.
Top line actually stalled
The E2open Parent Holdings, Inc had long enjoyed solid revenue growth, but saw flat (as expected) revenues from last year.. However, the revenues were slightly below consensus estimates. ETWO has four components to its network, including Demand, Supply, Logistics, and Global Trade. Each of these operating categories sees to drive revenue from software subscriptions and/or tailored professional services. In fact, the business has moved from one-time sales to recurring revenues. While it has led to some declines in short-term growth, it sets the company up for more predictable income. In the just-reported total revenue was $160.1 million and missed consensus by $0.5 million.
Subscription revenue grew 4.2% from the year-ago comparable period to $134.9 million or 84.2% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 4.4% on a constant currency basis. Growing subscription revenue is key, as it is recurring revenue, not one-time revenue. However, the profit potential is in question, but adjusted margins expanded.
Earnings power and cash flow
We will reiterate that with cloud and software companies margins are critical. With revenue down a touch, we a dip in gross profit. In fact, gross profit was down 2.8% from the year-ago period to $79.4 million and was a sequential decline from $87 million in fiscal Q4. Adjusted gross profit was down 0.8% on a constant currency basis to $110.4 million.
How about margins? Well, they dipped as well. The company saw 49.6% gross margins compared to 50.9% last year, while adjusted gross margin was 69.0%, down from 69.4%. This was down 40 basis points from a year ago. So, the top line fell and margins narrowed on sales.
The earnings power overall was still solid however as down line expenses were reined in. Adjusted EBITDA was up 4.6% to $53.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was up as well, hitting 33.6% versus 32.0% last year. However, the company bottom line was in line with consensus, and was for $0.05 per share adjusted. Despite weak sales and margins on those sales, earnings were positive, and look set to ramp. The balance sheet is healthy, too and cash flow was a big positive offsetting the negatives associated with sales.
Free cash flow was a solid $30.8 million in the quarter, on top of a very strong $25.8 million last quarter. The company also has a $119 million cash hoard and $13.8 million restricted cash, with minimal debt. That is a positive, as was the outlook.
Looking ahead
Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. rose as guidance was firm. The subscription revenue continues to grow. The company is earnings positive. As we look ahead, E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is forecasting subscription revenue in the range of $132 million to $135 million, reflecting a 1.4% organic growth rate at the mid-point. For the year it sees subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, reflecting a 3.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point. Margins for the year should track about 69% adjusted, while EBITDA should be above $220 million. That is why the Street is bidding shares up today.
However, while we like the long term for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., it is prudent to take profits as our trades outline. Since shares have spiked this much, if you got in at the low $4 range consider running a house position, as this is something our traders do often for long-term wealth creation.
We make winners. Come make money with us
Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the traders at BAD BEAT Investing at a 60% off sale!
Our hedge fund analysts are available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.
- Available all day during market hours with a vibrant chat.
- Rapid-return trade ideas each week from our hedge fund analysts
- Crystal clear entries, profit taking, and stop levels
- Deep value situations
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one attention
This article was written by
We have made millionaires! We are proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETWO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments