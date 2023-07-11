Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowline Gold: Overbought Can Be A Signal To Take Profits

Jul. 11, 2023 1:59 PM ETSnowline Gold Corp. (SGD:CA), SNWGF
Summary

  • Snowline Gold Corp has a Sell rating as the stock appears overbought and could fall significantly if the US Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates.
  • Shares could potentially create more attractive entry points as the Fed hikes rates and offer the opportunity to replenish holdings in anticipation of an expected gold bull market.
  • A gold bull market may occur between late 2023 and 2024.

This article reiterates a Sell recommendation made in the previous article for Snowline Gold Corp. (OTCQB:SNWGF) (TSXV:SGD:CA). In the previous article, the rating was supported by expectations of lower gold prices amid higher interest rates and

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

