CORN ETF: The Impact Of Ukraine/Russia Conflict, Drought And More
Summary
- The US and China are the world's leading corn producers, with the 2023 crop currently in its growing season. Weather conditions and potential droughts can significantly impact corn prices.
- The war in Ukraine is affecting the global corn market due to the country's significant corn production. Any decline in Ukrainian or Russian supplies could pressure other producers to compensate for crop losses.
- The USDA has increased U.S. beginning and ending stocks and reported a rise in global corn inventories, putting downward pressure on corn prices. However, drought conditions across the U.S. corn belt could threaten the 2023.
Corn is food and fuel. Many nutritional products contain corn, and in the U.S., corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol biofuel. The U.S. mandates an ethanol blend with gasoline that powers most vehicles on the roads.
The United States is the world’s leading corn-producing country. China is second, and the two leading economies in the northern hemisphere produce more than half the world’s total corn supplies. The weather conditions in the critical growing regions determine the annual crop. In early July, the 2023 corn crop is in the middle of its annual growing season. In mid-July, the jury is still out for the 2023 crop. The CME’s CBOT corn futures contract is highly liquid. The December corn contract reflects the new crop corn, now growing across the fertile plains of the U.S. corn belt. Over the past days and weeks, the potential for a drought has developed, which can lift corn prices after the recent decline.
The Teucrium Corn ETF product (NYSEARCA:CORN) tracks the price of the agricultural commodity higher and lower.
Corn futures have declined
Corn prices stopped only 16.75 cents short of an all-time high in April 2022, when the price reached $8.27 per bushel.
The 20-year chart highlights the 2012 $8.4375 per bushel record peak, the decline to the $3 level in 2016 and 2020, and the explosive rally that took corn futures to $8.27 in April 2022. Since then, the nearby CBOT coarse grain futures have made lower highs and lower lows, falling to the most recent $5.4550 low in early July 2023. July futures were at the $5.78 level on July 11, but the forward curve shows a premium for nearby corn compared to deferred delivery months.
The forward curve displays backwardation, a condition where prices for deferred delivery are lower out to December 2026. July is the heart of the annual corn growing season, with new crop prices for 2023 in the December contract. At just above $5 per bushel for December 2023 corn futures, the backwardation signifies nearby supply concerns with expectations the 2023 crop will satisfy demand requirements.
The war in Ukraine impacts the corn market on two levels
Corn for December 2023 delivery is over $3 per bushel below the April 2022 high. Corn rose to its highest price in a decade last year when Russia invaded Ukraine.
The chart shows while the U.S. is the leading worldwide corn producer, and China is second, Ukraine and Russia produce the eighth and eleventh largest annual corn crops. The supply-demand equation for corn is tight in 2023, and Ukraine remains a battlefield. Moreover, the Black Sea Ports are a war zone, and a critical logistical hub for Ukraine and Russia. These countries that produce 41 million metric tons combined, making them the fifth top corn producer.
The war in Ukraine impacts the worldwide corn market for two significant reasons:
- As a combined fifth leading corn producer, any decline in Ukrainian or Russian supplies pressures other producers to compensate for crop losses.
- Corn is the ingredient for ethanol in the U.S., as the ethanol mandate requires biofuel blending with gasoline. Russia is a leading oil producer, and higher traditional energy prices put pressure on ethanol prices and demand upward.
While corn and oil prices have declined from the 2022 highs, the ongoing war could cause spikes higher.
The world depends on U.S. corn production
The chart highlights that the United States and China dominate the supply side of the worldwide fundamental equation for corn. Each year the demand rises, as it's a function of the rising population, which now stands at eight billion people. Meanwhile, Mother Nature determines the weather across the fertile U.S. plains and other growing regions that lead to the annual corn crop. In mid-2023, the USDA’s latest June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report put downward pressure on corn prices. The USDA told the coarse grain market:
The 2023/24 U.S. corn outlook is little changed from last month with increases to both beginning and ending stocks. Corn area and yield forecasts are unchanged. USDA will release its Acreage report on June 30, which will provide survey-based indications of planted and harvested area. Beginning stocks are up 35 million bushels reflecting a forecast decline in exports for 2022/23 that is partly offset by lower imports. Exports are lowered 50 million bushels, based on reported U.S. Census Bureau shipments through the month of April, export inspection data for the month of May, and expectations of competition from Brazil in the coming months. With no supply or use changes for 2023/24, ending stocks are raised 35 million bushels. The season-average farm price received by producers is unchanged at $4.80 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2023/24 is forecast 3.8 million tons higher to 1,513.3 million. This month’s foreign coarse grain outlook is for larger production, trade, and ending stocks relative to last month. Corn production is raised for Ukraine, reflecting higher area based on data reported by the government. For 2022/23, corn production is lowered for Argentina but raised for Brazil. Foreign barley production for 2023/24 is slightly higher, reflecting increases for Ukraine, the EU, and Turkey that are partly offset by reductions for India and Iran. Major global trade changes for 2023/24 include larger corn exports for Ukraine and increased imports for the EU. For 2022/23, corn exports are lowered for Argentina and the United States but raised for Ukraine, Brazil, and South Africa. Barley exports for 2023/24 are raised for the EU and Ukraine. Foreign corn ending stocks are virtually unchanged relative to last month, as increases for Paraguay and Zambia are offset by reductions for Mexico and South Africa. Global corn ending stocks, at 314.0 million tons, are up 1.1 million from last month.
The USDA increased U.S. beginning and ending stocks and reported a rise in global corn inventories, putting downward pressure on corn prices. While the USDA left its corn price forecasts unchanged, it boosted acreage projections, which the June 30 Acreage Report validated. Corn prices fell after the June WASDE report. The USDA will release its July report on Wednesday, July 12. The USDA tends to forecast agricultural production with rose-colored glasses. Forecasts for increased Ukrainian corn production could be a leap of faith, given the ongoing and escalating war with Russia.
The USDA drought monitor flashes a warning
Drought across the corn belt can pose a significant threat to annual crops. The July 4, 2023, drought monitor displayed drought conditions in and around major corn crop areas in the U.S. corn belt.
In late June 2023, the National Integrated Drought Information System reported, “Drought has rapidly intensified across the Midwest region over the last five weeks. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 58% of the Midwest is now in moderate to extreme drought. Significantly below-normal precipitation has been the main driver for the rapid intensification of drought conditions. Soil moisture is reported to be very low. According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, the percentage of topsoil in Illinois that is rated as short to very short currently surpasses levels at this time in 2012, during the last major regional drought.” Corn prices reached a record high in 2012 because of drought conditions.
CORN is a liquid ETF product
Corn prices have declined, and drought is a clear and present danger during the heart of the 2023 growing season in the United States, the world’s leading corn producer. Meanwhile, a dangerous heatwave has engulfed parts of China, the U.S., and Europe. The heat, drought, and selloff in corn futures could present a significant buying opportunity for the coarse grain.
The most direct route for a risk position in corn is via the Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s CBOT corn futures and futures options. Market participants seeking corn exposure without venturing into the highly leveraged and margined futures arena have an alternative, the Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN). At $22.51 per share on July 11, CORN had over $96 million in assets under management. CORN trades an average of 148,700 shares daily. While Seeking Alpha reported the expense ratio at 1.76%, Barchart says the management fee is 0.25%. To confuse matters, the Teucrium website reports a 0.20% expense ratio. Meanwhile, the CORN ETF product does an excellent job tracking corn prices owning three actively traded corn futures contracts, including the new-crop December CBOT contract. The most recent top holdings include:
The chart highlights CORN’s holdings that minimize roll risks. Since the most volatility tends to occur in the nearby contract, CORN tends to underperform nearby corn prices on the upside but often outperforms when the price drops.
The nearby September CBOT corn futures contract chart highlights the significant rally from mid-May through late June and the correction to a lower low that followed.
September corn futures moved 28.5% higher from $4.8625 per bushel on May 18 to $6.2475 on June 21. The downside correction took corn futures 23.3% lower to $4.79 on July 5.
Over the same period, CORN rose 24.2% from $21.90 on May 18 to $27.21 on June 21. Corn fell 19% to $21.92 per share on July 5. The ETF underperformed the September corn futures contract on the upside but outperformed during the recent correction because it holds a portfolio of three corn futures contracts.
We will find out if the USDA makes any significant changes in its outlook for the 2023 corn crop in the July World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report on Wednesday, July 12. The recent Acreage Report suggests that the USDA will continue to forecast a bumper 2023 worldwide corn crop. However, dry conditions across the U.S. corn belt, boiling hot temperatures in China, Europe, and the U.S., and the drought monitor could cause disappointing yields during the 2023 harvest. Moreover, a sudden rise in oil and gasoline prices that pushes ethanol demand and prices higher could tighten corn’s fundamentals. After the recent price decline, the CORN ETF could provide limited downside risk with compelling and explosive upside potential.
