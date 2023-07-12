SweetBunFactory

Introduction

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is significantly up since setting what seemed to be a short-term low (we'll only know if it's the long-term bottom in hindsight) around October last year. The stock is up almost 80% since then, which is not too shabby considering that many believe that the market is efficient, especially regarding large and megacaps. It turns out you can beat the market by investing in these companies, too!

YCharts

So, what happened? Well, the semiconductor industry was not going through its best moment back then. After two crazy years of great industry performance caused by a rise in tech penetration (which spurred demand) and a profound shortage (which benefited pricing), investors feared an imminent semiconductor downturn. This fears of a downturn make sense somewhat, considering the inherent cyclicality of the semiconductor industry.

With this in mind, the weakness in the stocks of semiconductor companies made quite a bit of sense. However, in our article 'ASML: Don't Worry About A Bust' (uploaded more than one year ago), we claimed the company was mostly isolated from any upcoming downturn thanks to its huge and resilient order backlog. Granted, ASML kept trading at a premium with respect to peers during this period of weakness. Still, the market thought the company was worth around 20x earnings (forward) at the lows, despite its financials being protected from almost any short-term eventuality.

Market weakness eventually arrived, and not only did the backlog protect ASML's financials, but it also continued to rise! In the article linked above we also wrote about the mission criticality of EUV for ASML's customers, making it hard for them to delay purchases into the future. The bottom line is that nobody wants to be Intel (INTC), and the way to avoid that is to stay ahead in the leading-edge race, for which ASML's EUV is essential.

Nevertheless, 20x earnings is undoubtedly a high earnings multiple for the average company. The only caveat here is that ASML is not an average company. In hindsight, 20x was maybe too cheap for a company enjoying a monopoly in EUV, long-term secular tailwinds, and ample revenue visibility.

However, despite the company maybe being too cheap back then, a 79% return in such a short time frame begs the question:

Is ASML expensive today?

This article aims to answer this question. We'll look at it from three angles. First, we will look at valuation multiples (our least preferred method), showing how these can be misleading without sufficient context. Secondly, we'll look at ASML's inverse discounted cash flow ("DCF") to understand what's baked into the current price. Lastly, we'll take management's guidance at face value to estimate what ASML might be worth if their guidance is correct. As you'll see, we'll reach a similar conclusion under the three methods.

Without further ado, let's get on with it.

Looking briefly at multiples

We are not a huge fan of valuation multiples, and we'll use this section to explain why. Let's start by looking at ASML's earnings multiples. As you can see in the graph below, ASML enjoys a high earnings multiple, although the forward multiple is significantly lower than the last-twelve-months multiple:

Koyfin

Many people will tell you we should never trust forward multiples because they use estimated earnings which can suffer downward pressure. While we agree with this take in most cases, we think we can be fairly confident that ASML's forward multiple is accurate, given that the company only has to work through its order book to achieve next year's earnings.

With this revenue visibility in mind, analysts believe ASML will grow its sales by 27% in 2023, more or less in line with management's guidance of "above 25% growth":

Koyfin

This is already where things start to get interesting. Firstly, we should consider there's upside to these numbers from a change in the company's revenue recognition policy. The "above 25%" guidance assumes that ASML will carry a similar amount of unrecognized revenue into FY 2024 from fast shipments. However, in Q1, management mentioned that the accounting change to match revenue with shipments could come as early as this year.

In our Q4 earnings article, we calculated the impact this accounting change could have if all customers chose to adhere to it (emphasis in original):

Note that this 25% sales growth assumes that around €3 billion in revenue will be deferred to 2024 due to fast shipments. If, as we discussed before, the company changes its revenue recognition policy this year and matches revenue with shipments, the company could grow its sales up to 39%!

This would undoubtedly be a one-time impact, but analysts don't seem to be including this possibility either in FY 2023 or FY 2024, where they expect 13% growth.

Then, we also have to consider that ASML's margins are currently depressed due to inflation. Management has said that they intend to share the burden of rising costs with customers, and we should start seeing this in 2023. These two situations already make the company's earnings multiple quite misleading. Many investors think about sales growth when looking at earnings multiples, and that's a mistake. There are a lot of things that might have happened which have depressed the "E," making a return to normal a pathway to normalizing the multiple.

Anyways, we don't want to spend too much time here. We just wanted to illustrate that ASML's valuation multiples are indeed high, but they need context. Whenever you see someone talking about a company as cheap or expensive based on the multiple and nothing else, you should be careful! Valuation multiples provide no shortcut to judge valuation.

And just a side note here: please don't use the Free Cash Flow yield or the P/FCF multiple to judge ASML's valuation either. We see some people doing this, and they are completely missing that ASML's cash conversion went through the roof during the pandemic due to prepayments. Management flagged that, with customers being more diligent with their cash flows, we should see cash conversion come down. Yes, ASML does look cheaper on an FCF basis than on an earnings basis, but it's misleading!

Koyfin

ASML's inverse DCF: What's baked into the current price?

At Best Anchor Stocks, we typically use an inverse DCF model to judge the valuation of the companies in the portfolio. We have lately taken it one step further, and we have built a simple inverse DCF model to understand the Free Cash Flow ("FCF") growth that is baked into the current price, followed by a more detailed DCF model to see what we have to assume to get to that FCF growth.

Note that this last exercise is pretty subjective, as there are many ways to reach a particular FCF growth. For example, growth could come from revenue growth. Or it could come from revenue growth coupled with margin expansion. Or maybe better cash conversion, or maybe the three of these. We just try to make assumptions that make sense, considering the company's situation.

ASML's "simple" inverse DCF spits the following FCF growth rates:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

We assumed a 10% discount rate, a 3% terminal growth rate, and no decrease in shares outstanding. The discount rate is our required return for any investment in a consolidated company. The other two variables might be conservative.

The 3% terminal growth rate stems from the fact that even though ASML is today's leader in lithographic equipment, we don't know if there will be a new manufacturing method in 10 years. This ultimately means there's a risk of technological disruption, not because ASML will not dominate lithography but because lithography intensity might decrease due to the appearance of a new manufacturing method. What will come after high-NA EUV is also an unknown which must be baked into this terminal growth rate.

No reduction in shares outstanding is also pretty conservative, but we tend to go for this option in most cases. You can think about this as further conservatism baked into the model. Over the last 5 years, ASML has reduced its outstanding shares by more than 6%, and with the company's cash generation capacity, we can expect buybacks to recur in the future:

YCharts

So, with these assumptions, ASML needs around 16% free cash flow growth during the first 5 years and 10% growth from years 5 to 10 to justify its current valuation. But what do we need to assume in the different metrics to get to that FCF growth rate? This is where the second part of the exercise comes in handy and gives us more detail than the inverse DCF.

ASML's management provided long-term sales, gross margin, and operating expenses guidance in its latest Capital Markets Day. For this exercise, we assumed management will be able to meet its margin targets due to the company's pricing power and competitive position. After all, being a monopoly means that margins are under their control. If ASML were to increase the price of its EUV system by 20% today, customers would have no choice but to buy it. However, ASML is very responsible with pricing because it doesn't want to force customers to actively look for other manufacturing methods.

This means that revenue growth is the variable that we played with to reach the desired Free Cash Flow growth. Gross and net income margins simply expand until reaching something in the range guided by management, and then we play with revenue until we reach the Free Cash Flow growth required by the inverse DCF.

You can see how we projected the income statement below (we assume numbers appear very small, so we prepared this sheet where you can read the numbers in more detail). Note that in some of these projections, we included a third line with management's guidance (midpoint), just as a guide.

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

So, let's go section by section, leaving revenue growth for the end.

We assumed ASML expands its gross margin rather recurrently due to EUV penetration. Management said that EUV margins would eventually cross those of DUV, so with EUV making up a larger portion of sales in the future, we should see steady gross margin expansion. We used the midpoint of management's gross margin guidance: 55% for 2025 and 58% for 2030:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

As we said before, we believe that trusting management's margin guidance is the right call because the company has a monopoly on mission-critical products. We would be careful taking management's word at face value if the case was different.

Going down to operating costs, we assumed the company finds leverage in both G&A and R&D until reaching the midpoint of their guidance in 2030. Management did not guide for these expenses as a percentage of sales but as an amount in euros:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Here we also think it's wise to use management's guidance because they control their costs, similar to margins. For Other Operating Income, we assumed 0% of sales because that's typically the case, and it's very lumpy.

With these estimates, we are now able to get to Operating Income. We then multiply operating income by the average operating/net income cash conversion of the last five years to arrive at net income. With gross margin expanding and leverage in operating costs, the net income margin expands significantly, just as one would expect:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Management did not guide directly for net income margin, but we calculated these ourselves using the revenue, gross margin, and operating costs guidance. We came up with two scenarios:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This led us to a net income margin of around 36% at the midpoint in 2030. With the assumptions we made in our model, the Net Income margin would be around 38%, more towards the high end. Again, we don't think this is crazy, considering the control management can exert on its margins.

We then multiplied operating income by the company's cash conversion to calculate operating cash flows. We set the cash conversion at 120% for the entire period (10 years). We don't expect ASML to report a steady cash conversion number because we will most likely see prepayments for high-NA sometime throughout the decade, but we had to simplify things.

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Note that ASML's cash conversion has been significantly higher than 120% over the last two years. As discussed above, this was not really a reliable period due to significant prepayments, so we took 120% because that's the cash conversion the company achieved pre-pandemic.

Then, to calculate Capex, we kept Depreciation and Amortization as a % of sales at 3.5% for the entire period. This is the average for the last 5 years. We then assumed growth capex would be higher until 2025 due to the company's capacity expansion plan and that it goes back down to the average after that:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This takes us to a capex intensity (both maintenance and growth) of 8.5% until 2025, which gradually decreases thereafter until reaching 6.5% of sales. We think this makes sense considering the capacity expansion plan and the asset-light nature of the company.

So, with all of these assumptions out of our way, we now need to see what sales growth we need to assume to get us to the Free Cash Flow growth rates discussed above. Here they are:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

For the first year, we assumed revenue growth of 30%. This might sound high, but with management guiding for "above 25% growth" and a high probability of several fast shipments translating into revenue due to the accounting change, we think it's very achievable. Note that this revenue has already been booked in the order backlog, so the possibility of a negative surprise is pretty low. Then we assumed revenue growth gradually decreases throughout the decade to 4%.

We don't think these growth rates are something crazy for ASML to reach. Note that under these, we would arrive at management's midpoint of sales guidance in 2025 and 2030. This makes us believe that ASML is fairly valued at the current level. Is it a bargain? Obviously not, not many companies of a similar size have achieved the growth rate ASML has to achieve to work as an investment, but we have to be careful with comparisons because ASML has no direct peer.

Note also that we assumed a 3% terminal rate and no share reduction, which is pretty conservative. Assuming a 4% terminal rate, the required Free Cash Flow growth would go down significantly:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

So, our conclusion from ASML's inverse DCF is that the company is definitely not in extremely cheap territory, but it's not as expensive as people think it is. Yes, valuation multiples are high, but growth ahead is still significant and margins are expected to expand quite violently as EUV improves its productivity.

What if we believe in management's word?

We also wanted to conduct a quick exercise to see what ASML could be worth if we take management's guidance at face value. Back in the company's Capital Markets Day, management guided for sales between €44 and €60 billion for 2030. They also provided gross margin and operating costs guidance, both of which we used to construct two scenarios:

The low end: assumes the low end of the sales and gross margin guidance and the high end of operating costs amounts. The high end: assumes the high end of sales and gross margin guidance and the low end of operating costs amounts.

This result is the chart we shared above:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

If management falls in the worst scenario possible of its guidance, ASML will generate around €14 billion in net income in 2030. If, on the contrary, management falls in the best scenario, the company will generate around €24 billion in net income in 2030. Assuming ASML's earnings might be worth 20x in 2030, the company would have a market cap between $280 billion and $480 billion. 20x is a hefty multiple, but let's not forget that ASML will probably be highly relevant 10 years from now, and tailwinds will still be strong.

Assuming no share reduction, and a 10% yearly dividend increase, that market cap would translate to a total return CAGR of 2.6% in the low-end scenario and a CAGR of 10.2% in the high-end.

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

This doesn't look great. However, let's go with a more likely scenario where outstanding shares come down 1% per year. This is something that can be expected, considering that management has openly discussed that they believe the company will generate ample cash and expect to return it to shareholders.

Under this new scenario, outstanding shares would drop around 7.2% throughout the period (to end with 366.4 million shares outstanding). This would bring total return CAGRs to 3.6% and 11.3%. Nothing outstanding either:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Calculating the midpoint of both scenarios gets us to a 7.5% total return CAGR.

These don't seem like outstanding returns and confirm what we uncovered in the inverse DCF: ASML seems fairly valued. We wouldn't consider it extremely expensive, but we wouldn't believe it's cheap either. With our current large position, we don't feel in a rush to add more, so we will wait for better opportunities. The current price also keeps us away from selling, as we believe that ASML is a great company with more upside than downside over the coming decade.

Also worth noting is that Peter Wennink believes their estimates to be conservative. The reason is that Moore's Law creates a flywheel in the semiconductor industry: better and more affordable chips lead to increased tech penetration, leading to new applications for chips. This is how he describes it:

Why didn't we see this massive and big demand for our products coming? Because we simply did not connect all the dots. And it's still a challenge today to keep connecting all the dots. But it's the value of Moore's Law, which is basically reducing the cost per function that will drive our business, and we'll create these building blocks for growth and solving some of humanity's biggest challenges. And we are a strong believer in this. And Moore's Law is alive.

This means that they built their guidance based on their current knowledge, which always underestimates the power of Moore's Law. The next decade should be fun; we'll see!

Conclusion

We hope this article helped you understand what we think about ASML Holding N.V.'s current valuation. We tried to come at it from three angles, with the three showing that while many believe ASML to be extremely expensive, it might be fairly valued at these levels. There's always optionality in high-quality companies enjoying secular tailwinds, meaning that we might see pleasant surprises over the long term if we hold such companies even when they look a bit expensive.

In the meantime, keep growing!

