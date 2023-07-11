Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3M Company: I Replaced A Loser With These 3 Leaders

Jul. 11, 2023 2:24 PM ET3M Company (MMM)APA, BTAFF, BTI, CME, EOG, MO, PM, PXD3 Comments
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.1K Followers

Summary

  • I discuss the reasons underlying my decision to sell 3M Company stock - litigation liabilities, a rather weak balance sheet, deteriorating fundamentals, and a potential "stealth" dividend cut.
  • With a starting yield of 4.8%, reallocating proceeds to generate at least a similar dividend income is a difficult task - value traps should be avoided at all costs.
  • I decided to shift the bulk of my proceeds into CME Group Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., and Pioneer Natural Resources Company, which are leaders in their respective fields.
  • I share my investment thesis on CME, PM and PXD stock and provide a brief look at their fundamentals.
  • The new investments offer a combined dividend yield of 3.4% (4.8%+ including special dividends) and a weighted-average dividend growth rate of about 6%, which provides reasonable protection against inflation.

Row of Falling Domino Stones Stopped by Red Domino Stone Over Black Background, Risk Management, Intervene or Prevention Concept, 3d Rendering

klenger

Article Scope

In this article, I explain the main reasons for my decision to sell 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stock. I realized a paper loss of about 20% and received a tax credit that I used to offset taxes paid

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
6.1K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXD, MO, BTAFF, PM, CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

d
dynx
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (10.8K)
All very good reasons. I for one prefer going down with the ship.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 3:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (5.47K)
I follow you but am very disappointed with this particular article for a few reasons:

1. Why didn't you recognize the litigation expense exposure for MMM earlier, when it was so incredibly obvious earlier?
2. If you owned MM since 2020, the capital loss you recognized is likely greater than the 20% you indicate based upon the chart that I just looked at.
3. You state that the loss on MMM will offset other capital gains and dividend income. This is blatantly wrong, because capital losses do not offset dividend income under applicable IRS rules.
MoneyPig profile picture
MoneyPig
Today, 2:51 PM
Comments (6.73K)
CME may be okay. You will regret PXD and PM. Oil price speculation is not for the emotional. I have held an oil position for two decades as part of diversification--I have earned 8% per year on that position, mostly income. I will read up on CME and ICE. I think ICE would be the better of the two.

If you really want an easy slice of the pie, buy MSCI. You could also buy capital market banks, STT and BK if you want more income than price appreciation. I earn about 9% on STT and BK per year, going forward.

Without growth PM is dead money over time. And PXD will be all over the place. I am bullish oil, BUT, you need no emotion to be in the oil game.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.