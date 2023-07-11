Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Warren Buffett Solidifies His Position

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Summary

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum to over 25%, solidifying its position as the largest shareholder.
  • Buffett already gained approval to acquire up to a 50% stake in Occidental last year.
  • Berkshire strategically increased its position in Occidental during May and June 2023, focusing on a specific price range.
  • Factors including the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and energy market dynamics may drive Buffett's investment in Occidental Petroleum.
Investment Thesis

Warren Buffett's investment in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has signaled his confidence in the sector's dynamics and carbon capture technologies. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) has raised its stake in Occidental

Yiannis Zourmpanos
Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.   

I previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external & internal auditing and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

My primary strategy focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above-average growth rate and a strong business moat.

I manage my own highly concentrated portfolio, and I occasionally engage in short-term trades to profit from asset mispricings when Mr. Market does not feel very well. 

jackmaster20
Buffet clearly was the prime OXY equity shareholder before the recent
additions. I strongly doubt Dodge & Cox or any other equity shareholder
would attempt to contradict or fight anything Berkshire plans to do this
company.

Alll other shareholders who do not like what Berkshire plans, has only
one option......sell their shares in OXY.

Warren has had effective control for several months at OXY.
asawhney
Good old info
He is after going to exchange his 25% to buy assets from Oxy and merge with his energy company
He bought yesterday from Energy company yesterday
Home work to explore that
Jpokergman
I don’t know of a single person who went broke betting on Berkshire. Not yet, anyway.
