Note To Landstar Investors: There Is An Alternative

Jul. 11, 2023 3:14 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)
Patrick Doyle
Summary

  • Landstar System, Inc. shares have advanced 20% in the past eight months, outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 11.8%. The company's financial performance has been strong and the balance sheet is robust.
  • Despite a 27% drop in total revenue compared to the same period last year, revenue and net income have increased by 39% and 23.5% respectively compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company's capital structure has also improved significantly.
  • I don't think the stock is offering adequate risk-adjusted returns, and as a result, I prefer to avoid it for now.

It's been just shy of eight months since I sold my Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares, and in that time, they have advanced another 20% against a gain of about 11.8% for the S&P 500. I don't feel too bad about this, because

Patrick Doyle
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

