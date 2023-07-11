Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba's Path To $120

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock has rallied 7% over the past week, finding resilience at the $90 range on improved confidence in an easing regulatory backdrop.
  • The completion of a year's long probe on Ant Group has lifted a huge cloud from over Alibaba stock performance as investors reprice the company's exposure to regulatory risks going forward.
  • Yet, optimism continues to be limited given China's shaky post-pandemic recovery backdrop, which could represent an emerging headwind for Alibaba's current restructuring and longer-term growth ambitions.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Alibaba company logo on office building

Robert Way

Fiscal Q1 2024 has been an eventful couple of months for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In addition to the new organizational structure announced earlier this year, which management had provided confirmation on during the

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
7.65K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
saratogasfinest
Today, 4:57 PM
Comments (50)
I know the path to $360, stop being a Chinese company
scottiebumich profile picture
scottiebumich
Today, 4:05 PM
Comments (1.26K)
I'm sorry but there is just too much junk getting published on this site. Really, a title about how does Alibaba get to $120/share? Gee, I wonder how a company get get to a valuation of less than 10x free cash flow (when netting out investments/cash) is just stupid. Current fair values likely between $175 - $275 depending on how the Chinese economy and the split up goes.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.