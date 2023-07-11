Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teekay Corporation: Record Margins, Depressed Valuations, And Price Momentum

Jul. 11, 2023 3:54 PM ETTeekay Corporation (TK)
Mitchell Rosenthal
Summary

  • Teekay Corporation's net margin is at a record high since 2014 and its EV/EBITDA is 96% below its 2015 level, indicating strong financials and an attractive valuation for investors.
  • The firm has been deleveraging since 2016, with net debt turning negative two quarters ago. Sales have been rising since FY2021, further strengthening its financial position.
  • Teekay's low valuation multiples, plans for additional share buybacks, and the uptrend in its share price make it an attractive investment opportunity, especially as global fleet supply remains low.
Crude oil tanker in the sea at sunset.

Alexey Bakharev/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

  • Net margin (LTM) is at record high since at least 2014. The firm’s EV/EBITDA (annual) is sitting at 1.25 (96% below its 2015 level). Price is in an uptrend.

  • The firm has been deleveraging; net debt turned negative two

This article was written by

Mitchell Rosenthal
I look for attractive longs and shorts by consider long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, economic/industry outlook, insider buying/selling, and price behavior. My time horizon is short- and long-term depending on the opportunity. Goal: improve risk-adjusted returns. More observations at https://watchingrisk.substack.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

pro8 profile picture
pro8
Today, 5:07 PM
Premium
Comments (10.28K)
TK's price back in that 2011-2014 time period and even before that was supported by two other MLP's it owned TPG which it just recently sold and TK IIRC Offshore with only the TNK being owned now... TK offshore had issues and was taken out by BAM IIRC or one of Brookfield entities as it was hurting badly and was a really bad deal for TK itself ... TPG the LNG shipping component was also unfortunately making money and was really starting to perform after taking debt down but was IMO and many others sold off cheap ...

and then of course TK has IIRC sold off or shut down all of their owned FPSO's that were also rev generators at one time.. so TK has only one real large REV gen from that time period left... probably wise that they are buying back shares as if the TNK business drops they don't have the rev generators like they used to have ... and evidently they are not as of yet looking to invest in much else which they had previously mentioned they would do with the TPG sale... especially with buybacks and dividends... thus while they have eliminated debt they also eliminated and aged out some good businesses and some bad or troubled businesses they are a much much smaller rev generating entity ... I was able to get out of TPG with a decent profit and also TK itself...
