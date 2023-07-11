Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VBR: Small-Cap Value Turns Higher, Remains An Effective Long-Term Core Holding

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.03K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has been given a buy rating due to its low cost, high liquidity, low valuation, and recent positive momentum.
  • The ETF features exposure to small and mid-sized US stocks, with a significant allocation to blend and a 10% weight in growth companies; it also has a high yield and strong liquidity.
  • Despite a bearish seasonal trend from mid-July to late October, VBR's compelling valuation, strong metrics, and improved technical momentum suggest more gains are likely.
  • I highlight important price levels on the chart for investors to monitor.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

It has been a different market tone since the start of June. While mega-caps, dominated by tech-related companies, had outperformed the rest of the S&P 500 for the first five months of 2023, the most recent handful of weeks has featured relative

This article was written by

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VBR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

h
hopeneverdies3036
Today, 4:08 PM
Premium
Comments (126)
How vulnerable is VBR to financials having 20% weighting in this etf? Looks dicey. Banking problems not yet resolved.
