Legal & General: An 8% Yielding Anti-Bubble, Anti-Stupid Blue-Chip Bargain

Jul. 12, 2023 7:00 AM ETLegal & General Group Plc (LGGNY), LGGNF13 Comments
Brad Thomas
Summary

  • While growth stocks are trading at 31x forward earnings and the S&P almost 20, anti-bubble "anti-stupid" high-yield blue chips are available.
  • Legal & General is an A-rated asset manager and insurance company trading at 6.5x earnings, priced for -4% growth, but actually growing at 5.2%.
  • This anti-bubble blue chip is 38% undervalued, trading at a lower valuation than Mark Cuban gets on Shark Tank, and half the valuation private equity is paying.
Man Planting Flag On Piles Of Cash

DNY59

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

You're not alone if you're frustrated by the market or confused by the economy.

After a terrifying 2022, 2023 has proven to be a year of whipsaws, AI-tech mania, and silliness.

But for

This article was written by

Brad Thomas
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 168,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 110,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College, and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGGNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

d
dwtaylor1055
Today, 8:14 AM
Premium
Comments (1)
Well written article. Looking at adding some diversity in my portfolio from the financial sector. This seems like a no brainer add. Insurance is needed. Buy low, watch it grow and SWAN!
M
MATTINTERWEB
Today, 7:42 AM
Premium
Comments (86)
I hold LGEN, and to me it makes a huge amount of sense. There's some real bargains in the UK right now, but for the life of me I just don't understand why L&G is so ridiculously cheap - anybody offer any thoughts on this?
d
da_smirk
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (137)
@MATTINTERWEB I learned to live with not getting this question properly answered. Meanwhile, I enjoy the high yield. If only they payed quarterly...
p
pachamama
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (459)
Great choice.
For people interested in uk financial stock bargains also phoenix, schroder, m&g and Aviva very attractive in my opinion
S
Saint Mark
Today, 7:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.32K)
This is a very well managed company. But as an income investor I’m looking for quarterly dividends to sustain our lifestyle. Right now there are tremendous opportunities for higher, equally safe yields that pay quarterly or even monthly.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.68K)
@Saint Mark That is one negative for sure... Thanks for reading and commenting. Have a great week.
J
Junior161966
Today, 7:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
Nice article, but why don't you buy.??????
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:38 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.68K)
@Junior161966 I did. I will edit the disclosure section now. Thank you

Just edited.
hooloovoo profile picture
hooloovoo
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (2K)
I believe it's a good company and own a fair share. But what about the 76% in bonds? Should they not lose value in a rising interest reality? Perhaps that is not relevant for cash flow if bonds are held until they are repaid. But perhaps for the balance sheet.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.68K)
@hooloovoo

No, because rates are almost close to peaking.

They just provided an update on their balance sheet on July 5th.

236% capital buffer even with unrealized bond losses.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting.

Have a great week
s
shermer
Today, 8:11 AM
Premium
Comments (21)
@Brad Thomasnovice question here. "I'm NOT calling the bottom in LGGNY." Ok...I get it. But....you ARE calling the "almost close to peaking" on rates? How do you know this??? How can anyone know this to be true until it happens ?
D
Divichaka
Today, 7:08 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (22)
bought !
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:35 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.68K)
@Divichaka Me too!

Thanks for reading and happy SWAN investing
