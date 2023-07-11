Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Digital: Big Downside To Fair Value

Stock Scanner profile picture
Stock Scanner
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital is in a precarious position, with a potential 75% downside to fair value at current Bitcoin prices.
  • Marathon Digital's costs to mine each Bitcoin are close to the current market price, limiting profit potential unless Bitcoin prices significantly increase.
  • The company also faces the risk of not being able to roll over its debt in three years if Bitcoin prices fall, which could lead to bankruptcy.
Bitcoins with a pickaxe

Sibani Das

Introduction

This is turning out to be a good year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) enthusiasts. Most risk assets have done well as the Federal Reserve goes easy on interest rate increases, and provides support to banks, increasing liquidity in the

This article was written by

Stock Scanner profile picture
Stock Scanner
3.17K Followers
Portfolio manager at a long/short hedge fund. CFA charter holder. Analysis is fundamental, focused on the numbers and takes a skeptical view of company declared pro-forma figures. Available for educational and entertaining speaking engagements.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of MARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Today, 4:41 PM
Premium
Comments (2.7K)
Long 500 MARA at 8.64 $ average, so today + 101 % plus-value, because I don't pay attention to the noise.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.