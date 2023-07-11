miniseries/E+ via Getty Images

What Is Oddity Tech Ltd.?

I previously wrote about the Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) initial IPO filing here.

Since that time, the company has filed a follow-up SEC registration statement detailing its capitalization and proposed IPO terms and pricing information for a $300 million U.S. IPO.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Oddity Tech Ltd. was founded to create a platform for a portfolio of beauty and wellness product brands using advanced data mining techniques in its DTC (Direct To Consumer) marketing efforts.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Mr. Oran Holtzman, who has been with the firm since its inception and previously earned a B.A. in Accounting and Business Management.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

IL MAKIAGE

SpoiledChild.

As of March 31, 2023, Oddity has booked fair market value investment of $68.1 million from investors, including private equity firm L Catterton.

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for beauty and personal care products was an estimated at $483 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $942 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand from consumers for products that improve their appearance and are natural and non-toxic.

Also, below is a pie chart showing the global beauty and personal care products market share by distribution channel in 2021:

Global Personal Beauty Care Products Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Unilever

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

L'Oréal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Avon Products, Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Oddity's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Oddity, is expected to be July 18, 2023, and scheduled to be available for investors to trade on the open market starting July 19, 2023.

ODD intends to sell 1.75 million Class A ordinary shares and selling shareholders will offer 8.77 million shares of Class A ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $28.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Several potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares in the aggregate of up to $100 million of the IPO at the IPO price. The indications of interest are not binding.

Class A stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

The firm’s co-founder and CEO, Oran Holtzman, will be the sole Class B shareholder; those shares will give him ten votes per share held, so he will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

Private equity investor L Catterton and Holtzman are offering approximately 8.77 million shares of stock as part of the offering.

The S&P 500 Index (SP500) no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $1.5 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 18.62%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for developing and launching new brands, working capital, and other general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, brands, products, services, or technologies; however, we do not have agreements or commitments for any material acquisitions or investments at this time. (Source - SEC.)

The firm’s equity compensation incentive plan currently provides for issued and issuable shares and options totaling 18.4% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Thoughts On The IPO

Oddity is seeking U.S. public capital market funding for its general corporate growth and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have produced strong growth in topline revenue, higher gross profit and fluctuating gross margin, increasing operating profit and much higher cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $69.8 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple rose to 0.8x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future profits for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

Also, payment of dividends, if any, may be subject to Israeli withholding taxes.

ODD’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for beauty and personal care products is large and expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of 7.7% in the coming years.

Business risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its ability to grow its brand approach with existing products and new brand launches.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 3.66x, substantially lower than competitor Estée Lauder despite high and accelerating revenue growth.

Oddity Tech Ltd.’s high growth rate, profits and free cash flow combined with a reasonable valuation means that my opinion on the IPO is a Buy at around $28.50 per share.