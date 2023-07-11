kynny

What Is Sagimet Biosciences?

I previously wrote here about Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (SGMT) initial IPO filing in April 2021.

Since that time, the company has filed a follow-up SEC registration statement detailing its capitalization and proposed IPO terms and pricing information for a $75 million IPO.

San Mateo, California-based Sagimet was founded to develop treatment candidates for diseases that result from too much fatty acid palmitate production, such as NASH (Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis).

Management is headed by president and CEO David Happel, who has been with the firm since October 2022 and was previously President and CEO of Cognoa, a pediatric behavioral health company. He has held several executive positions at publicly-held biopharma companies.

The firm's lead candidate is TVB-2640 (Denifanstat) and is being developed to treat patients with NASH. It is also being studied for use in treating other serious diseases that result from fatty acid overproduction, including moderate to severe acne, solid tumors and glioblastoma (brain cancer).

Sagimet has been studying denifanstat in two trials and has announced positive interim results, where "67% of patients treated with denifanstat reduced their liver fat by 30% or more, and 45% of these responders reduced their liver fat by 50% or more." (Source - SEC)

The firm’s Chinese partner, Ascletis, has been studying TVB-2640 for the treatment of acne and recurrent glioblastoma.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Company Pipeline (SEC)

Investors in the firm have invested at least $250.4 million in equity investment and include AP11 Limited, Baker Brothers Life Sciences, KPCB (Kleiner Perkins), New Enterprise Associates, SGMT Holdings and Suzhou Huimei Kangrui Management.

Sagimet’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Vantage Market Research, the global market for NASH treatments was valued at $2.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $108.4 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 60.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a surge in the incidence of diabetes resulting in greater risk of obtaining NASH as well as sharply increased development of treatment options amid greater awareness of the disease and its potential treatments.

A rise in prevalence from other contributing health conditions includes obesity, high triglycerides, metabolic syndrome, high cholesterol and insulin resistance.

Also, the market is expected to expand per the following trajectory:

NASH Treatment Market Size (Vantage Market Research)

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

89Bio

Akero Therapeutics

Altimmune

Allergan

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

CymaBay Therapeutics

ENYO Pharma SA

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Metacrine

Gilead

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Viking Therapeutics

NorthSea Therapeutics

Terns Pharmaceuticals

Numerous other firms

Sagimet's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for Sagimet is expected to be July 13, 2023, and scheduled to be available for investors to trade on the open market starting July 14, 2023.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO, or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results and potential risks may be understated.)

SGMT intends to sell approximately 4.69 million shares of Class A common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share.

Class B shareholders (existing investors) will have no voting rights until the shares are converted to Class A shares on a one-for-one basis.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $253 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 21.75%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an "emerging growth company" as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a "smaller reporting company," meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $65 million to advance the development of denifanstat through completion of our ongoing FASCINATE-2 Phase 2b trial in patients with NASH and startup activities related to the pivotal Phase 3 program in NASH, including manufacturing of additional drug supply; and the remainder for general corporate purposes, including additional clinical development, working capital and operating expenses. We believe, based on our current operating plan, that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in marketable securities, will be sufficient to fund our operations through the end of 2024. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings "material to our operations or of which any of our property is the subject, nor are we aware of any such proceedings that are contemplated by a government authority."

Thoughts On The IPO

Sagimet is seeking public capital market investment to fund ongoing clinical trials for its primary programs.

The firm’s lead candidate, TVB-2640, is being developed for a range of conditions, including NASH and multiple solid tumor cancer conditions.

The market opportunities for treating these conditions are extremely large, among the largest by category, so the firm will see significant competition from deep-pocketed major pharma players to other development-stage biotech firms.

Management has disclosed no major pharma collaboration agreements but has a greater Chinese market development partner in Ascletis.

The company’s investor syndicate includes a number of well-known institutional venture capital firms with significant experience investing in biopharma firms.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and the six IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 22.6% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include the prospects for future trial failure or lackluster results.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of approximately $253 million, within the typical range for a clinical-stage biotech firm at IPO.

With Phase 2 biopsy data expected in Q1 2024, fairly strong interim results so far, a strong investor syndicate and a reasonable IPO valuation, for life science investors with a patient time frame, my opinion on the Sagimet Biosciences Inc IPO is a Buy at up to $16.00 per share.