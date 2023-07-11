Zbynek Pospisil/iStock via Getty Images

Back in December 2022, I wrote an article about Verde AgriTech (OTCPK:VNPKF) (TSX:NPK:CA), highlighting the company as one of my top 2 picks for 2023. Since then, the share price has plummeted approximately 50%. This requires a revision of my thesis, as I've clearly been overly optimistic on the fertilizer market fundamentals as well as on the management of the company. Overall, I'm not going to sell my position, but will definitely not add more, despite the price weakness. The uncertainty is simply too high to take additional risk, therefore I'm considering the stock a Hold.

Why was I so bullish on Verde

In short, Verde AgriTech stood out because of its impressive gross margin and significant production expansion (from 0.6Mpty to 3Mtpy), due to the completion of Plant 2. Also, the product of the company, derived from glauconitic siltstone appears to have a major advantage over KCl based fertilizers as it preserves biodiversity, due to its chloride and salinity free nature. Based on that, I expected that orders will quickly ramp up and eventually reach the total production capacity of the company by 2024. The significant insider ownership and transparency of management were also a factor that strengthened my conviction in Verde.

What changed

Data by YCharts

Since my first article, a lot of things have changed. On a macro level, potash prices are in a freefall since 2022 with no bottom in sight yet. This was not unexpected, although the magnitude of the decline was bigger than I anticipated when analyzing Verde. It turns out that despite the conflict in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russia and Belarus, which account for roughly half of potash production, supply was pretty much uninterrupted.

Verde's Q1'23 key figures (Verde AgriTech)

What was more worrying though was the fact that despite 5x YoY increase in production capacity, Verde actually sold less of its product in Q1'23 (108k tonnes), compared to Q1'22 (112k tonnes). For me this puts a big question mark on whether Verde's product is actually superior or at least to Brazilian farmers. Granted, some of the decline could be attributed to potash glut, as higher prices led to farmers using less fertilized, therefore stocks built up. The next quarters will be crucial in demonstrating if Verde's product is actually found superior by farmers and orders ramp up. On international markets, Super Greensand stocks on Amazon (AMZN) are currently sold off and maintain a very high rating of 4.6/5.

Super Greensand on Amazon (amazon.com)

Since my latest article from December, the product received 75 additional ratings, but it's interesting to note that at the time I wrote the initial article, stocks were also unavailable. This raises the question if the product receives such good response, shouldn't Verde offer more supply.

Cost pressure intensifies

While Verde has very low direct production costs, as demonstrated by the high gross margin, the nature of the product (1 tonne of KCL ≈ 6 tonnes of K-forte) makes transportation a big element of expenses. The company reported that freight expenses went up more than 20% YoY to CAD$53/tonne as sales were made to clients which were further away from Verde's production facilities.

Verde's variable addressable market (Verde AgriTech)

This once again demonstrates the biggest flaw of Verde - logistics are a bit element of expenses and are constraining capacity in certain price environments. One factor that will bring some relief is the fall of fuel prices in Brazil, which should lower freight costs.

Debt situation worsened

Loan profile (Verde AgriTech)

Another risk, which I underestimated was the balance sheet. While Verde has relatively low net debt, interest rates in Brazil have increased significantly and now the company has an average interest rate north of 15% on its interest-bearing liabilities. Also, receivables have advanced slightly and in order to finance its working capital needs, Verde had to take on more debt.

Transparency deteriorates

Monthly newsletter (Verde AgriTech)

One of the things that I liked the most about Verde was the transparency - the company was publishing monthly newsletter, updating regularly investors about the business situation and so on. However, while in the strong 2022 there was an update for every month from January through November, for December there was no newsletter. Since then, with half of 2023 passed, only one month (April) had an update. This is quite discouraging as it's exactly in tough times when transparency is most needed.

The path ahead

2023 guidance (Verde AgriTech)

With the freefall of potash prices, the road ahead will be bumpy. Management gave quite wide guidance for 2023 with sales ranging between 0.8M and 1.2M tonnes. Subsequently, EBITDA and EPS estimates are also in wide ranges. Judging by Q1'23, things are shaping more to the lower end of guidance, but it remains to be seen how the situation develops. This will be the decisive factor for me - if orders ramp up throughout the year, it could be interpreted as product superiority affirmation on behalf of farmers. In such case, I may add to my position. In the opposite case, I may consider closing my position. For now, though, I'll be watching on the sidelines.

Conclusion

Verde AgriTech was one of my top picks for 2023, yet it's shaping as a disappointment. While on macro level, the potash market turned upside down, dealing a severe blow to producers, on micro level there were some red flags as well. The company stopped publishing its monthly newsletter, reducing transparency. For these reasons, I'm downgrading Verde to a Hold and will watch out how the situation regarding orders ramp up develops before taking further decision on my position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.