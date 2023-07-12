Richard Drury

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) just proved once again why it's a midstream favorite among the investing community. EPD has reached an important milestone, as this year marks the 25th consecutive year of annual distribution growth. EPD increased the Distribution in Q1 of 2023 by 3.16%, going from $0.475 to $0.49, and just provided unit holders with an additional 2% distribution increase in Q3. EPD will be increasing the upcoming distribution from $0.49 to $0.50 per unit, taking the annual distribution to $2. Based on the new payout, EPD is now yielding 7.56%, and continues to be a champion of distributions for its investors. Investing in energy isn't exciting to many investors, but midstream operators are known for generating large amounts of income. While EPD doesn't generate the largest yield of its peers, in my opinion, its distribution is of the highest quality as they never seem to disappoint with a continuous flow of increases. If you're looking for income, EPD is a top contender as it's knocking on the door of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat.

Seeking Alpha

EPD has been a champion of income for more than two decades and the distributions just get bigger

Over the past two decades, we have been through a financial crisis, a mortgage crisis, recessions, an oil price implosion, wars, and a pandemic. Despite uncontrollable factors that have economic implications, EPD has never missed a quarterly distribution payment and has never cut or reduced the distribution. There are many companies with high yields, and while I am a unitholder of Energy Transfer (ET) and a shareholder of Kinder Morgan (KMI), they were forced to reduce their distribution and dividend, and while ET made its distribution whole, KMI's quarterly dividend is 55.88% of where it was in Q4 of 2015. This isn't the case for EPD, as nothing has stood in the way of growing the distribution on an annual basis for investors, and now EPD has reached the 25-year mark for consecutive annual distribution increases.

Enterprise Products Partners

The slide above is from EPD's investor deck which was published on 5/23/23. This slide will most likely be updated to read 25 consecutive years of distribution growth in the next investor deck, which should be released in August after earnings. I wanted to incorporate this slide into the article because it demonstrates EPD's proficiency in returning capital to unitholders. While EPD is not an S&P 500 company and cannot be named to the convenient Dividend Aristocrat list, EPD has become an unofficial Dividend Aristocrat with a yield and distribution history that is more impressive than most Dividend Aristocrats.

To become a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must be a member of the S&P 500 and have increased their dividend payments consecutively for at least 25 years. Companies that accomplish this are held on a pedestal, so to speak, because the accomplishment speaks volumes about the company's durability and ability to navigate business environments over the long term. While EPD isn't an official Dividend Aristocrat, I believe its distribution is more attractive than most Dividend Aristocrats. I would put EPDs distribution up against any Dividend Aristocrat's dividend profile any day of the week. I am a shareholder of multiple Dividend Aristocrats, and while there are some Dividend Kings, such as The Coca-Cola Company (KO), which I will never sell, there are only two Dividend Aristocrats whom a case could be made for when it comes to their income profile, and those are Realty Income (O), and Federal Realty Trust (FRT).

Seeking Alpha

EPD started paying a distribution in Q4 of 1998. Since they have undergone two stock splits, the first in 2002 and the second in 2014. Since the first distribution, EPD has paid 100 quarterly distributions, increased the distribution for 25 consecutive years, and has become an unofficial Dividend Aristocrat. What's more impressive is that EPD doesn't wait till the end of the year to provide the annual distribution increase, often, it provides quarterly increases throughout the year. Since Q4 of 1998, EPD has paid 100 quarterly distributions and provided investors with 78 quarterly distribution increases. From Q4 of 2004 to Q1 of 2020, EPD provided 62 consecutive distribution increases. These stats are some of the most compelling I have seen from an income investment perspective, as the string of quarterly distribution increases has helped increase EPD's income generation much quicker than other investments.

Dividend Channel

The power of reinvesting dividends and distributions is immense, but from an income perspective, if you were able to reinvest the income over a long period of time, the amount of income you can generate in the future will become much larger. If you had invested $10,000 in EPD at their IPO, you would have purchased 1,858.74 shares. The first distribution for EPD was $0.08, so on an annualized basis, EPD's annual distribution would have been $0.32 per unit. The original block of 1,858.74 shares would have produced $594.8 of annual distribution income. Over the next 25 years, EPD increased its distribution on an annualized forward basis to $2. The distribution itself grew by $1.68 per unit or 525%. Over the course of the investment, if you had been taking the distributions as current income and not reinvesting them, you would have collected $55,130.23 of income, and the units would now be producing $3,717.48 on an annual basis.

The numbers become much different if the distributions had been reinvested over the past 25 years. The same $29.66 of distributions reinvested each quarter would have increased the initial share count by 7,860.45 units or 422.89%. The new unit total would be 9,719.19, and between the new unit count and the increased distribution of $2, the current annualized distribution income would be $19,438.38. By reinvesting the distributions, you would be generating an additional $15,720.90 in distributions annually, which is 422.89% more than if you were taking the income along the way. From an income perspective, EPD has been an outstanding investment, and the numbers speak volumes about EPD's distribution profile.

Enterprise Products Partners

For income investors, the question becomes can EPD continue its distribution increases for decades into the future?

If I had a crystal ball and knew what was going to occur, I would win Powerball every time I played. Nobody can predict exactly what will happen 10 minutes from now, let alone decades into the future. When I am making investment decisions, I am working with the best information I have at my disposal to form my investment thesis and make a decision. My feeling is that EPD could continue increasing its distribution well into the future, and that's why I am a unitholder. When I say this, I do so because of the information that I have studied and formed my investment thesis on.

There are several points internally and externally that make me bullish on EPD as an income investment for the future. The two key metrics are distributable cash flow (DCF) and the DCF coverage ratio. In Q1 2023, EPD's DCF increased 5.5% to $1.9 billion YoY. Its DCF coverage ratio in Q1 2023 was 1.8x as it retained $863 million of DCF after its distributions were paid. On a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, EPD generated $7.85 billion in DCF with a 1.9x DCF coverage ratio after its distributions were paid. EPD has one of the largest footprints in the energy infrastructure space with over 50,000 miles of pipeline, storage for liquids, natural gas processing plants, deepwater docks for exporting, and fractionators. When I am investing in EPD, I am investing in a company that has physical assets that are next to impossible for a new company to compete against and displace due to regulatory requirements, environmental studies, land requirements, capital needs, and all of the red tape. EPD has a long track record of self-funding its CapEx and growing its DCF while providing a service that is needed by society. The question I need to answer is will oil & gas still be relevant several decades from now?

Enterprise Products Partners

Based on the information I have today, oil & gas will still be needed well past 2050. While this could change due to technological breakthroughs, I am basing my investment case on the information the United States government provides through the Energy Information Agency (EIA) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) which is an international energy authority. I am also looking at data presented by BP and the newly formed Energy Institute, as I feel BP puts out the best annual energy reports in the industry.

If you read through the Energy Institute Statistical Review of World Energy 2023, they have presented all of the critical numbers. On a global scale, in 2022, oil production was 93.85 million barrels per day (Mbpd) which can be found on page 15. The amount of oil consumed each day in 2022 was 97.31 Mbpd, found on page 20. In 2022 there was an average deficit of -3.46 Mbpd between production and consumption. In 2022 the global production of natural gas was 4.04 trillion cubic meters (Tcf) found on page 30, and the global consumption of natural gas was 3.94 TCF. The global economy utilized more oil than was produced, and almost all the natural gas produced in 2022.

After understanding what is occurring in the production and consumption of fossil fuels, I look to see what the EIA and the IEA are projecting out into the future for the oil & gas industry. The latest oil 2023 analysis and forecast to 2028 from the IEA, their reference case for oil remains above $75 thru 2028. In their low case, they see oil declining through 2028 but staying above $60, and on the high side, oil is around $87.

International Energy Agency

The EIA publishes two critical reports: the International Energy Outlook (published every two years) and the Annual Energy Outlook. The Short-Term Energy Outlook from the EIA is clearly indicating that U.S crude oil and liquid fuel production, in addition to natural gas production, will increase over the next two years. The reference case in the Annual Energy Outlook from the EIA projects that petroleum and other liquid production will slightly increase from now through 2050, and dry natural gas production will increase by roughly 20% through 2050.

EIA

When I put the pieces together, my assumption is that oil & gas will remain viable energy sources for decades to come as the growing global population will require larger amounts of energy. Based on this information, upstream companies in the exploration and production segment of the energy industry will need to transport oil & gas on a continuous basis, and if production grows as expected, then the transportation capacity will also need to grow to meet demand. While oil & gas may not be exciting, the projections are that more oil & gas will be produced as decades pass. When I tie all this together, it is bullish for companies such as EPD in my opinion.

Conclusion

EPD is now an unofficial Dividend Aristocrat as they have reached 25 years of annual distribution increases. EPD's distribution profile is more exciting than most Dividend Aristocrats, as its annualized distribution has grown by 525% ($1.68) since Q4 of 1998. EPD has increased its distribution 78 times over its 100 quarterly distributions paid. As an income investment, EPD can be a cornerstone to any portfolio as its yield and distribution growth is hard to match. EPD has a 1.9x DCF coverage ratio, allowing it to organically grow its operations while increasing distributions and buying back units. After looking at the energy data available, it looks like oil & gas will be here for decades to come, and transportation capacity will need to expand to meet the growing demand for energy. I think EPD is an undervalued gem, and income investors should consider researching this investment further.