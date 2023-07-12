Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enterprise Products Partners: Unofficial Dividend Aristocrat Status Reached, 25 Years Of Increases

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners has reached its 25th year of consecutive annual distribution increases, making it an unofficial Dividend Aristocrat.
  • EPD has increased its distribution 78 times over its 100 quarterly distributions paid, with an annualized distribution growth of 525% since Q4 of 1998.
  • EPD has a 1.9x DCF coverage ratio, and based on current energy data, it is predicted that oil & gas will remain viable energy sources for decades to come.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) just proved once again why it's a midstream favorite among the investing community. EPD has reached an important milestone, as this year marks the 25th consecutive year of annual distribution growth. EPD increased

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, ET, KMI, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

T
The Cardinal
Today, 9:34 AM
Premium
Comments (5.42K)
Excellent investment if you are a retiree and want steady, reliable tax deferred income. Leave the units to the wife/kids and step up their basis.

Not a capital appreciation vehicle though, so not for younger people really.
R
Robo 707
Today, 9:42 AM
Premium
Comments (407)
@The Cardinal that’s the best way to describe EPD and many other MLP’s
s
sthomson
Today, 9:29 AM
Comments (57)
Nice article. This statement “with an annualized distribution growth of 525% since Q4 of 1998.” needs editing. That is the total period growth, not annual.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:19 AM
Comments (6.45K)
EPD is our 4th largest holding (ET is the largest), looks positive for another 25 years of distribution. Natural gas will be the bedrock of our electric generation for the next 50 years.
birder profile picture
birder
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (3.58K)
I have owned EPD for a number of years. For long enough so that my current cost per share is $2.32.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (5.42K)
@birder It has never traded at that price. You must mean some other metric. Maybe you mean your "basis" per share is $2.32?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 9:13 AM
Premium
Comments (10.28K)
Great comment

To bad inclusion and diversity doesn't extend to MLPs .....
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:13 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.48K)
"EPD can be a cornerstone to any portfolio". Heck, yeah!
EPD is by far the single largest position in our family's 28-stock portfolio. EPD is an acronym for Excellent Pipeline Dream.
g
gret
Today, 9:05 AM
Premium
Comments (3.47K)
Amen
