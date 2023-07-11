EOG Resources: Q2 2023 Oil Equivalent Production Expected To Be Up Sequentially

FreezeFrames

Part I - Introduction

Houston-based EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 4, 2023.

Important note: This article updates my preceding article, published on May 27, 2023. I have followed EOG on Seeking Alpha since 2016.

EOG Resources produces from five Premium Basins and is a pure-play U.S. producer with a small production from Trinidad.

EOG Map Assets Presentation (EOG Presentation)

CEO Ezra Yacob said in the conference call:

Strong first quarter execution from every operating team across our multi-basin portfolio has positioned the company to deliver exceptional results in 2023. Production, CapEx, cash operating costs and DD&A all beat targets, which underpinned our excellent financial performance during the first quarter.

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot And Commentary

EOG Resources reported a first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating analysts' expectations. The results were lower than the year-ago quarter's adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $6,044 million from $3,983 million in 1Q22, beating analysts' expectations.

EOG 1Q23 Highlights (EOG Presentation)

EOG Resources’ total volumes increased 6.8% YoY to 84.9M Boep/d on higher U.S. production or 943K Boep/d. The company expected production between 902.6K and 939.4K Boep/d for the First quarter 2023.

The quarter's crude oil and condensate production totaled 457.7K Boep/d, up 1.7% from the year-ago level. Natural gas liquids volumes increased by 11.5% yearly to 212.2K Bbls/d. Natural gas volume rose to 273.1K Boep/d from the year-earlier quarter's 243K Boep/d.

EOG 1Q23 Production detail Oil, NGL, NG (Fun Trading) CEO Ezra Yacob said on the conference call: Our shift to premium drilling several years ago has helped to decouple EOG’s performance from short-term swings in the market. The result is an ability to deliver consistent, operational and financial performance that our shareholders have come to expect and that drives long-term value through the cycle.

2 - Stock Performance

All five companies in the chart below have dropped significantly since November 2022. However, EOG is up 13% on a one-year basis.

EOG Resources produces oil and gas from its U.S. shale assets, representing 97.0% of the total output 1Q23. The production from the U.S. comes from five basins: Bakken, Powder River, Wyoming DJ, Delaware, and Eagle Ford (including the dry gas play Dorado).

EOG Production per segment 1Q23 (Fun Trading) Production in the USA was up 8.7% from the same quarter a year ago.

Production per Region in K Boep/d 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 United States of America 841.5 886.1 891.6 883.8 915.1 Trinidad 41.8 34.6 27.6 25.3 27.9 TOTAL 883.3 920.7 919.2 909.1 943.0 Click to enlarge

Part II - EOG Resources - 1Q23: Balance Sheet History. The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Total Revenues in $ million 6,755 8,645 7,598 6,494 5,579 Oil Revenues in $ Million 3,983 7,407 7,593 6,719 6,044 Net income in $ Million 390 2,238 2,854 2,277 2,023 EBITDA $ Million 1,392 3,841 4,610 3,779 3,435 EPS diluted in $/share 0,67 3.81 4.86 3.87 3.45 cash from operating activities in $ Million 828 2,048 4,773 3,444 3,255 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,009 1,424 1,205 1,362 1,624 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -181 624 3,568 2,082 1,631 Total cash $ Billion 4.01 3.07 5.27 5.97 5.02 Long-term debt in $ Billion 5.10 5.09 5.08 4.86 3.82 Dividend per share in $ (+ special dividend) 0.75+1.80 0.75+1.70 0.825+1.50 0.825+1,00 0.825 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 586 588 587 587 587 Click to enlarge

Part III - Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues And Others Were $6,044 Million in 1Q23

Note: Oil revenues were $5,579 million in 1Q23.

EOG Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

The company's net income was $2,023 million, or earnings per share of $3.45, compared to $390 million or $0.67 per share a year ago.

Total operating expenses for 1Q23 were $3,472 million, higher than the $3,437 million a year ago.

Transportation costs increased to $236 million from $228 million a year ago. Also, Lease and well expenses increased to $359 million from $318 million a year ago. Finally, the company reported gathering and processing costs of $159 million, higher than the year-ago quarter's $144 million.

Earnings were Better-than-expected due to higher oil equivalent production reaching 943K Boep/d.

2 - Free Cash Flow Was $1,631 Million In 1Q23

EOG Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: The organic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. EOG uses another way to calculate the generic Free cash flow, which is not comparable to other E&P companies and indicated $1,070 million.

The free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 was $1,631 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was $7,905 million.

EOG Resources declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share and repurchased $310 million of shares during the first quarter.

3 - Oil-Equivalent Production And Other

3.1 - Oil Equivalent Production

EOG Resources' oil production increased sequentially in the first quarter. Total production was a record of 943.0K Boep/d, up 6.8% from last year and up 3.7% sequentially. The chart below shows that the entire production reached a record this quarter.

EOG Production US and total History (Fun Trading)

CFO Tim Driggers said in the conference call:

Compared with the prior year, first quarter production volumes increased 2% for oil and 7% overall. We mitigated most of the inflationary headwinds to limit the increase to per unit cash operating costs to just 3% or $10.59 per BOE,

3.2 - Oil Production Detail: Oil, NGL, And NG

EOG relies significantly on crude oil, representing 48.5% of the total output in 1Q23.

EOG Quarterly Oil Equivalent Production History (Fun Trading)

The company's oil price (composite) realized this quarter was $77.26 a barrel, down from $96.00 a year ago.

In addition, natural gas was $3.47 per Mcf, a decline of 35.7% YoY. Finally, NGL prices were $25.67 per barrel declining significantly from $39.77.

Below is the chart history of the Oil and NG price composite.

EOG Quarterly Oil and NG Prices History (Fun Trading)

4 - No Net Debt and good Cash position. Excellent Profile with net cash of $1,198 million in 1Q23.

EOG Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading) As of March 31, 2023, EOG Resources had cash and cash equivalents of $5,018 million. Long-term debt was reported at $3,820 million, down from $4,863 million in 4Q22. The current portion of the long-term debt was recorded at $33 million after retiring $1.25 billion in debt this quarter. The next maturity is a $500 million bond due April 2025. EOG is net debt free, a huge plus, especially in this bearish trend for oil and gas prices. CEO Ezra Yacob said on the conference call: We strengthened our balance sheet by retiring debt, paid out nearly 100% of free cash flow in regular and special dividends, and we utilized our repurchase authorization to buy back $310 million worth of stock late in the quarter during a significant market dislocation.

5 - 2Q23 and 2023 Guidance

For 2023, EOG Resources forecasts total production between 944.0K-1,027.6K Boep/d, representing an increase of 8.5% (mid-point) from what was reported in 2022 or 908.2K Boep/d.

The company's CapEx is expected to be $5,800-$6,200 million for the year, with $1,550-$1,750 million likely used in the second quarter.

For 2Q23, the company expects production of 939.5K-974.7K Boep/d, up 1.5% sequentially.

EOG 2023 Guidance (EOG Press release)

Part IV - Technical Analysis And Commentary

EOG TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

EOG forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $120.2 and support at $114.0. RSI is 64 approaching overbought territory.

A rising wedge is a bearish stock pattern that begins wide at the bottom and contracts as trading range narrows and the prices move higher.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO for about 40%-50% of your position. I have increased the short-term portion because of the increasing volatility of the oil and gas sector and the risk of a global recession in late 2023.

I suggest selling between $120.1 and $121 with higher resistance at $122 and waiting for a retracement between $114 and $112.5 with possible lower support at $106.5.

Watch oil and gas prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.