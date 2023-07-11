EOG Resources: Q2 2023 Oil Equivalent Production Expected To Be Up Sequentially
Summary
- EOG Resources, Inc. reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating analysts' expectations.
- Total production was a record of 943.0K Boep/d, up 6.8% from last year and up 3.7% sequentially.
- I recommend buying EOG Resources stock between $114 and $112.5, with possible lower support at $106.5.
Part I - Introduction
Houston-based EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) released its first quarter 2023 results on May 4, 2023.
Important note: This article updates my preceding article, published on May 27, 2023. I have followed EOG on Seeking Alpha since 2016.
EOG Resources produces from five Premium Basins and is a pure-play U.S. producer with a small production from Trinidad.
CEO Ezra Yacob said in the conference call:
Strong first quarter execution from every operating team across our multi-basin portfolio has positioned the company to deliver exceptional results in 2023. Production, CapEx, cash operating costs and DD&A all beat targets, which underpinned our excellent financial performance during the first quarter.
1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot And Commentary
EOG Resources reported a first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.69, beating analysts' expectations. The results were lower than the year-ago quarter's adjusted earnings of $4.00 per share.
Total quarterly revenues increased to $6,044 million from $3,983 million in 1Q22, beating analysts' expectations.
EOG Resources’ total volumes increased 6.8% YoY to 84.9M Boep/d on higher U.S. production or 943K Boep/d. The company expected production between 902.6K and 939.4K Boep/d for the First quarter 2023.
The quarter's crude oil and condensate production totaled 457.7K Boep/d, up 1.7% from the year-ago level. Natural gas liquids volumes increased by 11.5% yearly to 212.2K Bbls/d. Natural gas volume rose to 273.1K Boep/d from the year-earlier quarter's 243K Boep/d.
2 - Stock Performance
All five companies in the chart below have dropped significantly since November 2022. However, EOG is up 13% on a one-year basis.
EOG Resources produces oil and gas from its U.S. shale assets, representing 97.0% of the total output 1Q23. The production from the U.S. comes from five basins: Bakken, Powder River, Wyoming DJ, Delaware, and Eagle Ford (including the dry gas play Dorado).
|Production per Region in K Boep/d
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|United States of America
|841.5
|886.1
|891.6
|883.8
|915.1
|Trinidad
|41.8
|34.6
|27.6
|25.3
|27.9
|TOTAL
|883.3
|920.7
|919.2
|909.1
|943.0
Part II - EOG Resources - 1Q23: Balance Sheet History. The Raw Numbers
|EOG Resources
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Total Revenues in $ million
|6,755
|8,645
|7,598
|6,494
|5,579
|Oil Revenues in $ Million
|3,983
|7,407
|7,593
|6,719
|6,044
|Net income in $ Million
|390
|2,238
|2,854
|2,277
|2,023
|EBITDA $ Million
|1,392
|3,841
|4,610
|3,779
|3,435
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0,67
|3.81
|4.86
|3.87
|3.45
|cash from operating activities in $ Million
|828
|2,048
|4,773
|3,444
|3,255
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|1,009
|1,424
|1,205
|1,362
|1,624
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|-181
|624
|3,568
|2,082
|1,631
|Total cash $ Billion
|4.01
|3.07
|5.27
|5.97
|5.02
|Long-term debt in $ Billion
|5.10
|5.09
|5.08
|4.86
|3.82
|Dividend per share in $ (+ special dividend)
|0.75+1.80
|0.75+1.70
|0.825+1.50
|0.825+1,00
|0.825
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|586
|588
|587
|587
|587
Source: EOG Resources.
Part III - Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil Equivalent Production
1 - Total Revenues And Others Were $6,044 Million in 1Q23
Note: Oil revenues were $5,579 million in 1Q23.
The company's net income was $2,023 million, or earnings per share of $3.45, compared to $390 million or $0.67 per share a year ago.
Total operating expenses for 1Q23 were $3,472 million, higher than the $3,437 million a year ago.
Transportation costs increased to $236 million from $228 million a year ago. Also, Lease and well expenses increased to $359 million from $318 million a year ago. Finally, the company reported gathering and processing costs of $159 million, higher than the year-ago quarter's $144 million.
Earnings were Better-than-expected due to higher oil equivalent production reaching 943K Boep/d.
2 - Free Cash Flow Was $1,631 Million In 1Q23
Note: The organic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. EOG uses another way to calculate the generic Free cash flow, which is not comparable to other E&P companies and indicated $1,070 million.
The free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 was $1,631 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was $7,905 million.
EOG Resources declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share and repurchased $310 million of shares during the first quarter.
3 - Oil-Equivalent Production And Other
3.1 - Oil Equivalent Production
EOG Resources' oil production increased sequentially in the first quarter. Total production was a record of 943.0K Boep/d, up 6.8% from last year and up 3.7% sequentially. The chart below shows that the entire production reached a record this quarter.
CFO Tim Driggers said in the conference call:
Compared with the prior year, first quarter production volumes increased 2% for oil and 7% overall. We mitigated most of the inflationary headwinds to limit the increase to per unit cash operating costs to just 3% or $10.59 per BOE,
3.2 - Oil Production Detail: Oil, NGL, And NG
EOG relies significantly on crude oil, representing 48.5% of the total output in 1Q23.
The company's oil price (composite) realized this quarter was $77.26 a barrel, down from $96.00 a year ago.
In addition, natural gas was $3.47 per Mcf, a decline of 35.7% YoY. Finally, NGL prices were $25.67 per barrel declining significantly from $39.77.
Below is the chart history of the Oil and NG price composite.
4 - No Net Debt and good Cash position. Excellent Profile with net cash of $1,198 million in 1Q23.
5 - 2Q23 and 2023 Guidance
For 2023, EOG Resources forecasts total production between 944.0K-1,027.6K Boep/d, representing an increase of 8.5% (mid-point) from what was reported in 2022 or 908.2K Boep/d.
The company's CapEx is expected to be $5,800-$6,200 million for the year, with $1,550-$1,750 million likely used in the second quarter.
For 2Q23, the company expects production of 939.5K-974.7K Boep/d, up 1.5% sequentially.
Part IV - Technical Analysis And Commentary
Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.
EOG forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $120.2 and support at $114.0. RSI is 64 approaching overbought territory.
A rising wedge is a bearish stock pattern that begins wide at the bottom and contracts as trading range narrows and the prices move higher.
The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO for about 40%-50% of your position. I have increased the short-term portion because of the increasing volatility of the oil and gas sector and the risk of a global recession in late 2023.
I suggest selling between $120.1 and $121 with higher resistance at $122 and waiting for a retracement between $114 and $112.5 with possible lower support at $106.5.
Watch oil and gas prices like a hawk.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
