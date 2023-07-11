Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flotek Industries Is A Go Big Or Go Home Energy Sector Bet

Jul. 11, 2023 6:49 PM ETFlotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)
Heretica Investments
Summary

  • Flotek Industries shows potential for a turnaround, despite currently fragile financials. The company's largest segment has seen sharp relative growth of 285% in Q1 2023, largely due to a contract with ProFrac.
  • The company's dependence on ProFrac presents both a risk and a potential merger opportunity. A recession could further suppress oil and gas prices, making for a tougher business climate for Flotek Industries.
  • For daring energy sector investors, the company’s stock is a perfect instrument. Also, based on its history, the firm could flourish during another energy cycle.
$100 Bill within Frac Sand

BanksPhotos

Flotek industries’ (NYSE:FTK) stock is a buy for those wanting a sprinkle of excitement to their portfolio but it should be nothing more than that - unless one believes strongly in the broader energy commodities story. The company’s current financials seem fragile

Heretica Investments
Sharing a keen interest in:- Sector rotation- Options, bonds and stocks- Value (DCF, equity)- Long term trends- Algorithmic trading and MLtrading- Merger arbitrage

