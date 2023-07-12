Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Running Of The Bulls: 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy

Jul. 12, 2023 6:00 AM ETATI Inc. (ATI), CPA, OPRA3 Comments
Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
28.68K Followers

Summary

  • Growth stocks were crushed in 2022 but are leading the market rally in 2023.
  • My Top 5 Growth Stocks for a Volatile Market portfolio, selected in January 2022, is up 13% compared to the S&P 500 +2%, with (ONTO) +61% and (CCS) +44% YTD.
  • All three growth stocks have forward EPS growth rates above 150% and significantly surpass the growth rates of Mega-tech stocks.
  • Despite their 2023 rallies, the three selected stocks have plenty of room to run, valuation frameworks that are more attractive than the Mega-tech stocks, and excellent fundamentals.
  • Although inflation and high interest are eating into the revenue and profits of many companies, my three unique picks offer strong quant grades, excellent momentum, and upward earnings revisions with upside to help weather volatile markets in 2023.
At festival of San Fermin. Pamplona

mmeee

Is now a good time to buy growth stocks?

Tech is leading the surge in the high-flying growth stocks, typically characterized by high revenue and earnings growth, high P/E ratios, little to no dividends, and the promise of innovation maintaining bullish price momentum. With the

This article was written by

Steven Cress profile picture
Steven Cress
28.68K Followers
Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company. Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

fisherick profile picture
fisherick
Today, 6:29 AM
Comments (2.51K)
with you 100% on CPA and ATI....2 of my current holdings. The additional $1.2 bill in forward revenue guidance (mentioned at Paris air show)not yet reflected in analyst estimates.....so any headline miss in upcoming earnings could provide good entry/add point.
B
Batsi
Today, 6:23 AM
Premium
Comments (50)
What is the difference between Alpha Picks and the Top Stocks list? Also, why is OPRA’s valuation rated D? Does this mean it is currently overvalued or does it mean the exact opposite? Please help me understand.
y
yasharSa
Today, 6:22 AM
Premium
Comments (19)
thanksss again again
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.