Inflation Expectations Still On The Decline

Bespoke Investment Group
  • The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) was released earlier this week and showed a continuation of the trend where consumer inflation expectations have been falling.
  • Over the next 12 months, the Fed’s survey showed that the median expected rate of inflation fell from 4.07% down to 3.83%.
  • While still above its historical average of 3.4%, consumer expectations for inflation over the next year are down to the lowest level since April 2021.

Ahead of Wednesday's CPI, the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations (SCE) was released earlier this week and showed a continuation of the trend where consumer inflation expectations have been falling.

Over the next 12 months, the

Bespoke Investment Group
Jpokergman
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
