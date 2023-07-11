Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Q2 2023 Earnings Preview: A Repeat Performance?

Lipper Alpha Insight
Summary

  • Heading into the Q1 earnings season, we were expecting an ‘earnings recession’ based on a negative Q4 actual growth rate along with analyst estimates forecasting a negative growth rate for both Q1 and Q2.
  • Over the last three months, the Q2 EPS estimate has declined from $54.24 to $52.81 per share, resulting in analysts downgrading y/y growth expectations by 2.5 ppt heading into earnings season.
  • Industrials is expected to continue its streak of positive y/y earnings growth at ten consecutive quarters, while Energy’s streak of nine consecutive quarters of growth is expected to finish.
  • Communication Services and Utilities are forecasted to post a positive y/y earnings growth this quarter after five (and four) consecutive quarters of negative growth respectively.
  • Information Technology and Basic Materials are forecasted to post its fourth consecutive quarter of negative earnings growth, followed by Real Estate and Health Care for three consecutive quarters.

By Tajinder Dhillon

Earnings season kicks off this week and we preview the S&P 500 2023 Q2 earnings season in more detail, providing both aggregate and company-level insights using data from I/B/E/S, StarMine, and Datastream, which are all

Lipper Alpha Insight
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/)

