Swiss Re: Strong Net Income Growth Despite Losses

Jul. 11, 2023 8:59 PM ETSwiss Re AG (SSREY)
Discount Fountain
Summary

  • I revise my view on Swiss Re to bullish.
  • Swiss Re is in a good position to meet its 95% combined ratio target by the end of this year.
  • The company has demonstrated the ability to reduce its combined ratio and bolster net income in spite of higher catastrophic losses.
  • Despite potential risks from inflationary pressures increasing the cost of claims, Swiss Re is seen as effectively managing this risk, with fixed income reinvestment remaining a valuable income source.

cityscape of night Zurich, Switzerland

zhuzhu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: I revise my long-term view on Swiss Re to bullish, given strong net income growth in spite of higher catastrophic losses in Q1 2023, as well as continued strong performance for the company's fixed income allocation.

