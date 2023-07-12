Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Half-Time 2023 Report: MLPs' Defense Is Winning

Jul. 12, 2023 8:00 AM ETALEFX, AMLP, ENFR, MLPB, OKE, XLE, AMNA, AMZA, KYN, CEN, FEN, AMJ, FEI, TYG, MLPX, NTG, FPL, KMF, CEM, EMO, SRV, NML, EMLP, CTR, TTP, ATMP, MLPA, AMUB, MLPO, AMTR, AMND, EINC, USAI, UMI, TPYP, DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO, UNG, UNL, UGAZF
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.74K Followers

Summary

  • Several factors have weighed on energy sector performance in 2023, but energy infrastructure companies have been a clear bright spot.
  • Midstream/MLPs’ fee-based business models have provided insulation from weakness in commodity prices, while generous dividends have also enhanced total return.
  • The outlook for the rest of this year remains clouded by uncertainty surrounding the global economy, though a case can be made for improving commodity prices as 2024 approaches.

Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

mysticenergy

After a stellar 2022, energy was the worst-performing sector in 1H23. However, not all energy subsectors have been pressured this year.

Energy infrastructure has been a clear bright spot with noticeable outperformance relative to the broader energy sector. Today’s

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.74K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.