Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian Automotive: Sell The Euphoria (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.99K Followers

Summary

  • I am downgrading Rivian following its release of Q2 production and delivery figures as the company's share price has soared 53% since the end of June.
  • The surge in Rivian's share price is likely due to the company's Q2 production figures, which soared 218% Y/Y, as well as the unwinding of short positions.
  • Despite these strong Q2 results, RIVN's shares are expensive and strongly overbought based on RSI. Investors buying now accept huge correction risks.

Rivian Electric Pickup Truck

hapabapa

Less than two weeks ago, on the last day of June, I submitted my work about electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) to Seeking Alpha called Rivian: Now A Short Squeeze Candidate. I upgraded Rivian Automotive to

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.99K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
So what you’re saying is if people had listened to you on your last article they would have missed out on 50%+ gains but instead they should listen to you now. 👌🏼
David G. profile picture
David G.
Yesterday, 10:44 PM
Comments (962)
This company is just turning around. Supply issues are over. This means there is nothing to stop this CEO from EV production at lightning speed for the rest of the year. He is going to overdeliver 50K.
T
TheeSoluution
Yesterday, 10:43 PM
Premium
Comments (899)
Sorry to disagree, sure it's had a nice pop recently but it's still way off it's high and things have never been looking better for the company I feel,I can see Rivian becoming a force in EV , ...JMHO
T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 10:46 PM
Premium
Comments (7.93K)
@TheeSoluution Market cap of $25 billion and billions more of net debt. Are you a fundamental investor or chasing momentum? The author has a point.

It's egregious over valuation at the peak of the EV hype that has subsided doesn't really matter does it?
T
TheeSoluution
Yesterday, 10:55 PM
Premium
Comments (899)
@The Real Cavalier , EV is only in the first Inning ,we haven't seen anything yet
T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Premium
Comments (7.93K)
@TheeSoluution ??? Oh contrair.

We've seen RIDE, NKLA, WKHS, FFEI, GOEV, ARVL, MULN and TSP just to name a few off the top of my head crash and burn.

EV adoption will continue at pace but the equity values will never be what they were in the EV hype bubble of 2021.

Polestar, Fisker and even LCID are dead men walking. RIVN should make it. Time will tell.

There is no next Tesla lurking in the weeds. Sorry.
Usta Stockman profile picture
Usta Stockman
Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Comments (270)
RIVN may experience a pullback , but if it did- i would look for a fibonaci retractment to get bought up quickly .
( FIbonaci retractment is around 19 - 20)

i think RIVN will reclaim ipo price assuming sequential quarterly deliveries continue to ramp.

another stock we all should be looking at is MULN

MULN redux 7-11-23

I think the risk is to the upside - meaning the stock will continue up .

The company has almost a quarter billion dollars in cash , no debt, and has built out an infrastructure for manufacturing their vehicles Mullen has recorded their first revenues and have vehicles in production. The shorts said that would never happen, and it has happened.

if I were the ceo and I was forced to do another reverse split, I would do a 1/50 or a 1/90 ( This will leave so little float in play that a squeeze would be as simple as a few retail investors buying to trigger a parabolic move up) I think any short who didn't cover at the recent 10 cents low will continue to lose money from here on out

fwiw, the stock sold off today AND rebounded to close up 3.7% off low of day when buyers stepped in at .1755 and bid it up into the close at .1802 against a wave of short attacks...
T
The Real Cavalier
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Premium
Comments (7.93K)
@Usta Stockman Mullen is run by a grifter of a CEO that has never fulfilled a single promise. That biz is all about lining DM's pockets. There is a reason it's at 18 cents and down 98% year to date dont ya think? See my comments on it over the past year. I've been 100% correct.
The Loomer profile picture
The Loomer
Yesterday, 10:35 PM
Comments (1.15K)
So you like Lucid, trying to sell electric cars for $80-120k and having trouble executing over Rivian, which is climbing back from a steep sell-off last year and up to a fraction of its previous price? Feels like confirmation bias.
Zeusy Zeus profile picture
Zeusy Zeus
Yesterday, 11:05 PM
Premium
Comments (1.68K)
@The Loomer 🤔🤌🏼
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.