2 Must-Own Dividends For The Energy Crisis

Jul. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETCNQ, CNQ:CA, PXD7 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy prices are expected to remain elevated due to slowing supply growth and sustained demand growth, creating investment opportunities for dividend investors.
  • The US shale revolution, which fueled significant supply growth, is running out of steam, leading to slower future supply growth and potentially higher oil prices.
  • In this article, I provide two top-tier energy plays that I expect to come with high dividends and stock price outperformance.
Dollar and oil

grynold

Introduction

I have to admit that whenever I discuss energy, I tend to talk about a crisis or a looming crisis. As I mention in most of my articles, I'm not doing that for clickbait reasons but because I'm honestly concerned about

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.2K Followers
Comments (7)

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Article Update Today, 9:40 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.64K)
UPDATE: I just invested in CNQ. It's not a major part of my dividend growth portfolio. I immediately bought a full position.
b
bongoFL
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (142)
Another superb piece for my morning … As always, thank you very much!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:45 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.64K)
@bongoFL Your comment made me smile. Thank you for your kind words!
mdpath profile picture
mdpath
Today, 9:40 AM
Premium
Comments (953)
Good article. PXD’s dividend is too low. Need to deal with exchange rates with CNQ. Long EPD and XOM.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:46 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.64K)
@mdpath PXD's dividend is higher than XOM's dividend - especially if oil prices remain elevated.

Thank you for stopping by!
a
aretailguy
Today, 9:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.93K)
Great article and I totally agree. I would add several of the Canadian producers to go along with CNQ. Stocks like SU, IMO and CVE.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:33 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.64K)
@aretailguy I like those as well. Same goes for Tourmaline.
