Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diageo: Liquid Product, Solid Margins

Jul. 11, 2023 11:35 PM ETDiageo plc (DEO)1 Comment
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • Alcohol consumption remains steady, and premium drinks (which are in Diageo’s focus) relative demand is rising.
  • Growing premium drinks share in the company’s sales structure will support strong net revenue growth.
  • The cost structure is rather comfortable for the staples sector, and Diageo’s gross & EBITDA margins are safe.
  • DEO stock has a comfortable leverage level and generates solid free cash flows, so investors may count on dividend raises & buyback activities.
  • Valuation remains fair but shares growth opportunities still remain. We set a Hold status with a positive outlook.

Diageo logo on their Budapest Main Office. Diageo is a British multinational alcoholic beverages company

BalkansCat

Investment Thesis

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) operational and financial results look promising. Company's strategy is into increasing premium drinks share, which will support revenue growth. Also, Diageo has convenient cost structure, which makes company safe on the margins side & free cash flow generation. Now it isn't a

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.53K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
pdrozin
Yesterday, 11:55 PM
Premium
Comments (2.06K)
Great company, solid hold for now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.