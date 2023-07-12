Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
JPMorgan Earnings Preview: The P/E Has Compressed As Earnings Power Builds

Jul. 12, 2023 12:34 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • JPMorgan is set to report their Q2 '23 financial results on July 14th, 2023, with analysts predicting $4.00 in earnings per share on $38.86 billion in revenue.
  • In Q1 '23, JPMorgan exceeded consensus estimates on EPS and revenue by 21% and 6%, respectively, largely due to net interest income of $20.7 billion.
  • The bank's stock is currently trading at 10x expected EPS for the next 3 years, and 1.5x book value and 1.9x tangible book value.
JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reports their calendar Q2 '23 financial results before the opening bell on Friday, July 14th, 2023, with analyst consensus currently expecting $4.00 in earnings per share on $38.86 billion in revenue for year-over-year expected growth of 45% in EPS and +23% in revenue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

JPM reports Friday, July 14 before the opening bell.

