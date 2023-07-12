Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sabre: Double-Digit Booking Growth And Potential Positive Long-Term FCF Expectations

Jul. 12, 2023 12:48 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)1 Comment
Qingshan Capital Management
Summary

  • Sabre Corporation has reported double-digit quarterly bookings growth and expects positive free cash flow in 2025, with plans to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio.
  • The company's business model, which includes big data analysis of traveler data, is expected to drive significant growth.
  • Despite risks from total debt and potential changes in data privacy regulation, Sabre's stock price could increase.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) recently delivered double digit quarterly bookings growth, and announced expectations of positive FCF in 2025. Along with FCF margins increasing thanks to acquisitions and annual savings, SABR intends to reduce its net debt/EBITDA ratio, which may enhance

Qingshan Capital Management
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Comments (1)

S
Seeburto
Today, 1:10 AM
Thanks for article. You appear very careful in your somewhat tepid bullishness. Probably warranted, but why write an article if you're going to be wishy-washy?
