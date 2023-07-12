Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Small-Caps Catch A Bid

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.63K Followers

Summary

  • Small-caps have caught a bid over the last few days with the Russell 2,000 ETF (IWM) rallying more than 3% since last Thursday’s close.
  • While large-cap indices have recently traded to 52-week highs, small-caps are still well below 2023 highs made back in Q1.
  • IWM is currently attempting to break above the top end of the sideways range it has been in over the last month. If it can do that, the highs from earlier in the year will come into sight.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

Small-caps have caught a bid over the last few days with the Russell 2,000 ETF (IWM) rallying more than 3% since last Thursday’s close. Over the same time frame, the large-cap S&P 500 is up just 0.3%.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.63K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.