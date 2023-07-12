da-kuk

Investment Thesis

With an impressive growth of its Public Cloud annual recurring revenue, I wanted to take a look at Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to see if such a high P/E ratio is justified just on that revenue segment alone. Even with an optimistic take on the Public Cloud segment, the price is too expensive to jump into now if you're looking for a new company to invest in, especially since the analysts are not predicting much growth overall. I'll give TDC stock a "hold" rating for now and I will want to see how the cloud segment develops further.

Outlook

I am not very impressed with how the company has been growing overall. If you take the last decade of revenues, we can see that in FY13, the company made ~$2.7B, now fast forward to FY22, and revenues came in at ~$1.8B. There were more years of declines than increases in the last decade and that is not a good sign.

One glimmer of light I can see that is growing very rapidly in the last few years is the company’s annual recurring revenue in the Public Cloud segment, which if it continues to grow at these numbers, will quickly become the top revenue generator for the company. In FY19 the segment grew from $40m in revenue to $357m by FY22 which is very impressive. In the company’s 10-K report, the management is predicting that the segment will grow between 53%-57% year-over-year, which will bring around $546m in FY23 by my rough calculations. This will end up being around 25% of total revenues.

According to the Gartner report, public cloud spending will grow 20.7% in 2023. That is an impressive growth for sure and I can see Teradata capturing a good amount of that growth going forward. The company’s public cloud segment is still in its infancy, and I would expect to see such high y-o-y growth for a couple of years more and gradually come down to something more realistic in the long run. What I don’t understand is analysts’ assumptions in the future. According to their assumptions the company will hardly grow in the next decade, which to me seems like they are not accounting for the massive growth of the public cloud segment at all.

Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

To be fair, there aren’t that many analysts covering the company but even if we go as far as FY25, the revenue number doesn't seem to have any growth included in the cloud sector. Maybe I am the one that's missing something in the growth prospects of this segment. I'll stick to my assumptions, which I will cover in a later section.

Financials

As of Q1 ‘23, the company had $551m in cash and equivalents against $498m in debt. The company doesn't look like it has too much leverage and the amount it has is very manageable in my opinion. As of FY22, the company's interest coverage ratio stood at a comfortable 13x, meaning EBIT can cover annual interest expenses 13 times over. The minimum is 2x, so the company has no insolvency issues.

Interest Coverage Ratio (Author)

Continuing with liquidity, the company’s current ratio is just about acceptable in my opinion. Although it is on the decline and if it goes below 1, we will have to look into the numbers deeper to see if this is an issue in the long run.

Current Ratio (Author)

In my opinion, the company has no liquidity issues because right now, if push comes to shove and the company needed to pay off its short-term obligations, it would be able to with the liquidity it has.

In terms of efficiency and profitability, ROA and ROE used to be much better just a couple of years ago. I would expect these to improve once the public cloud segment takes off in the next couple of years but for now, I would sit tight to see how the numbers look over the next couple of years. This tells me that the management is becoming less efficient at utilizing the company's assets and shareholder capital.

ROA and ROE (Author)

A similar story can be said about the return on invested capital. FY20 and FY21 were great years for the company. It looked like Teradata was enjoying a decent competitive advantage and had a good moat. Fast forward to FY22, that competitive advantage got hurt badly, and if this continues, it is not an attractive business to invest in.

ROIC (Author)

In terms of margins, it is not looking great either. Net and operating margins have almost disappeared. Just last year, the company saw much better margins. If the company is not able to turn this around, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company’s share price coming down also.

Margins (Author)

Overall, the financials point me towards waiting for much more information on the next financial year and how these metrics develop. These metrics do not give me a good impression of the company’s management right now and I would be very cautious until we see a turnaround in these.

Valuation

As I mentioned earlier, the analysts do not seem to account for massive growth in the public cloud segment with these types of assumptions but then I thought maybe the rest of the revenues will start to decline when Cloud service ARR starts to dominate.

For the base case revenue growth, I grew Public Cloud 53% in FY23 which is the midpoint of the management's projection. Then for the next 9 years, I linearly grew it down to 5% by '32, giving me a 20% CAGR for the next decade, which I think is quite optimistic but not unachievable. This way the public cloud segment will grow from $357m in FY22 to $2.1B by FY32 becoming the top revenue generator for the company. Cloud transformation is huge these days so I don’t see why this couldn’t happen.

For the rest of the revenues, I assumed that they would decline on average 4% per year until FY28, then grow 2% per year until FY32. So, the total revenue for the decade will have a 7% CAGR.

For the optimistic case, I went with a 10% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with a 5% CAGR for the decade.

If I didn’t account for the rest of the revenue declining and let’s say growing at 2% CAGR, there would be an extra $600m in total revenues and my estimates are already well above analysts’ expectations for ’32 by around $700m.

In terms of margins, I went with 200bps improvements on gross margins and 900bps or 9% on operating margins, which will bring net margins from 2% in FY22 to 12% by FY32.

I will also add a 35% margin of safety to the intrinsic value calculation because the financials were not looking too good.

These assumptions seem quite optimistic now that I look back, however, even with these estimates, the company ends up being overvalued. The intrinsic value with a 35% margin of safety is $27.8, implying around 50% downside.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

The stock price is up a whopping 63% YTD. My only guess is that it is jumping on the AI/ML hype train and people are buying into it. Unfortunately, even with the public cloud sector’s bright future ahead, the valuation is not justified in my opinion. The company went only down in the last decade and yet the stock price is reaching 52-week highs right now. I wouldn’t touch it until it gets closer to my price level or until GAAP EPS improves considerably.

If you are already an investor in this company, I would sit on your position and ride the AI wave. However, if you are looking to start a position, the risk profile right now is not very good, given the financials are on a downtrend, and until I see a turnaround there, I won’t touch the stock.

Cloud is very promising of course and I can see it outperforming the rest of the segments; however, if those other segments are going to decline in the future, then the cloud segment will have a hard time bringing the company to the next levels of revenue growth.