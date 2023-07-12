Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VBR: Value Over Growth? The Bitcoin Effect

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • VBR is an ETF that represents a good proxy for the Small-Cap Value Morningstar.
  • Value stocks are currently trading at very attractive valuations, and usually represent "slow compounders" that create returns through EPS growth rather than meteoric increases in P/E ratios.
  • The "Bitcoin effect" has led investors to seek out high-growth, high-risk assets.

Working Group analyzing Reports

SeanShot

Thesis

What a year so far. They said that negative EPS companies will die a quiet death, and value will once again prevail based on strong free cash flow metrics:

Boy oh boy were they wrong. The

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.62K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.