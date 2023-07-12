Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

nCino: A Takeover Might Be At A Not-So-Generous Valuation

Jul. 12, 2023 1:59 AM ETnCino, Inc. (NCNO)
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
606 Followers

Summary

  • Cloud provider nCino, which offers a Bank Operating System to manage key functions within banks, is reportedly up for sale or seeking a transaction, causing a 30% jump in share price.
  • Despite strong revenue growth, concerns about nCino's bottom line and changing market conditions could result in a disappointing payout per share for common shareholders in any takeover deal.
  • The company's ownership structure, with Insight Venture controlling 35% of the company, could also influence the terms of any deal, with a potential price range between $22 to $35 per share predicted.
Cloud Computing, Data Center, Server Rack, Connection In Neural Network, Technology

Just_Super

Introduction - takeover on the horizon

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is a cloud provider to banks and financial institutions. It offers a vertically integrated solution called Bank Operating System that manages virtually all the key functions within a bank. From loan origination to

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
606 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is understated by the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.