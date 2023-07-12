Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ranger Energy Services To Consolidate Before Any Acceleration (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 12, 2023 2:08 AM ETRanger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR)
Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • Ranger Energy Services is expected to make strategic adjustments in 2023, relocating assets and crews to the Permian from Haynesville due to weak natural gas prices.
  • Despite a strong balance sheet and positive Q1 cash flows, the company faces challenges due to pricing softness and lack of topline growth opportunities.
  • RNGR stock is currently undervalued compared to its peers, but due to limited growth prospects, I recommend investors "hold" the stock.
automation of oil and gas production to prevent accidental drilling of wells. The use of artificial intelligence to process and store data when drilling wells and finding productive fields

Igor Borisenko

Ranger Energy: The Wait May Stretch

My last article on Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) discussed the company's strengths and weaknesses. In 2023, it will make strategic adjustments related to its geographic asset positioning. Led by the natural gas price's weakness over

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.2K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.