Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Root: The Carvana Short Squeeze Sympathy Play

Jul. 12, 2023 2:28 AM ETRoot, Inc. (ROOT)CVNA
Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.81K Followers

Summary

  • Carvana Co. has seen a 600% increase in 2023 due to improving financial performance and growth in the electric vehicle market.
  • Carvana's success is expected to benefit Root, Inc., with whom they have a partnership for integrated auto insurance, and a $126 million investment.
  • While ROOT has a short interest of 18% which is small relative to CVNA's, its days to cover is far greater than CVNA, making it a great short squeeze candidate.
  • Due to ROOT's connection to CVNA and small daily volume, I believe that any spillover effect from CVNA will have a materially beneficial impact to ROOT's stock price.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

All eyes have been on Carvana Co. (CVNA) recently, which is up over 600% in 2023 on recent statements from the company that imply improving financial performance going forward. A short report issued by Kerrisdale

This article was written by

Edward Vranic, CFA profile picture
Edward Vranic, CFA
5.81K Followers
I am a private investor based out of Toronto, Canada and I have been investing since 2003. After 8 years in Corporate Finance with a Canadian Telecom company I have decided to dedicate myself full-time to the capital markets. I write on Seeking Alpha to demonstrate my financial analysis and writing skills across a variety of industries and to take advantage of any story-based trading opportunity that may arise. My passion and greatest depth of knowledge is on Canadian small cap stocks and I consider my blog posts to be some of my best work. I am interested in any freelance opportunities that may arise outside of Seeking Alpha on Canadian or American listed stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROOT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.