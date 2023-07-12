Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is a unique residential REIT which focuses on single family homes. The company owns about 80,000 individual houses located across the country with a heavy exposure to the Sunbelt (mainly Florida) and the West Coast. In addition to focusing on a unique asset type (rather than the usual multifamily) and being present in markets that have 1.8x more job growth than the national average, the REIT has a pretty unique strategy in the way it picks its locations.

Firstly, it focuses on what they call in-fill areas, which are locations in already established neighbourhoods. This plays to their advantage as they’re often the last ones entering a given neighbourhood, which significantly limits future competition. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the REIT clusters their houses together, with the vast majority of the market having at least 2,000 houses and the average number of houses in one market of 5,200. This allows synergies from scale with regards to leasing and maintenance and also gives management very good data for the markets they operate in.

INVH

In terms of tenants, single family homes tend to be safer than multifamily, because tenants that are looking for a house (vs an apartment) are often older and financially better off. This is confirmed by very solid metrics of new residents whose annual income average $130,000 over the first quarter of the year. With such high income, relatively to modest average rents of just over $2,000 per house, tenants earn over 5x their rent payment.

With high income tenants, the REIT is able to increase rents as tenants turn over. Most recently, during Q1, the blended rate of growth averaged 7.3% and the REIT enjoyed a very healthy 97.8% occupancy. These are very good operational metrics by any measure.

A similar level of growth is expected to continue for the remainder of the year as management expects same store revenue to increase by nearly 6% and drive AFFO to $1.50 per share. I see this as achievable because the REIT enjoys a key advantage in today’s environment. Thanks to the fact that an average tenant stays for just 4 years, the company is able to increase rents on a large portion of its leases every year, which allows it to respond to inflation much faster than peers with longer lease terms.

Moreover, operational results will not be too volatile thanks to a solid BBB rated balance sheet. In fact, the balance sheet has been upgraded from a BBB- thanks to a very reasonable level of leverage of just over 5x EBITDA and low interest rate of 3.6%. I also like the fact that the vast majority of debt is hedged and the company will face no maturities before 2026, giving it plenty of flexibility.

Before diving into the valuation, I want to share a key chart from their presentation, which really made me take a harder look into single family. According to their research, single family rents are much more stable than multifamily rents, especially during periods of economic weakness. This makes sense intuitively as the residents are likely to be older and higher income earners, but the difference is way bigger than I would have expected and makes a case for having at least some single family in one’s portfolio, especially if investors are looking for stability.

INVH

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the stock isn’t cheap. It currently trades at about 24x AFFO, which is only slightly below its historical average of 26x. Compared to it, its major peer American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) trades at nearly 25x. With such high multiples and an implied cap rate of under 5%, it’s hard to see a lot of upside in the stock. The stock certainly won’t double anytime soon. But it can provide stability.

Personally, I expect about 5-6% annual FFO growth and about 3% from a well-covered dividend which together should equal a broader market return. Any potential alpha would have to come from multiple expansion, which seems aggressive at this point. Still, the investment makes sense and can provide additional safety especially during times of economic weakness, which is why I rate INVH stock as a BUY.