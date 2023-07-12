Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - June 2023

Dragon Claws

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 47.6 billion in June, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 82.6%.

Volume breakdown

Equity-based and fixed income ETFs saw net buying in June, with ‘buys’ surpassing ‘sells’ by two and 12 percentage points, respectively. In contrast, ‘buys’ in commodity-based ETFs lagged ‘sells’ by a whopping 56 percentage points.

North America Equities proved to be the most actively-traded ETF category during the month, with nearly double the volume executed in Global Equities, which took second place.

Top ten by traded notional volume

There was an equal split between equity and fixed income products in June’s ten most-heavily traded ETF list. The iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF returned to the top spot for the first time since August 2022.

U.S.-listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in June amounted to USD 54.4 billion.

Volume breakdown

As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 53% and fixed income for 38%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

Top ten by traded notional volume

June’s top ten by traded notional volume mainly comprised fixed income products, with the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF ranked first. This is the third month the fund topped the list this year after February and April.

